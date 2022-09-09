WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County takes care of business at home, defeating Williamsburg 3-0.
Whitley County welcomed crosstown foes Williamsburg in a one-sided match up Thursday night — winning the first set 25-14 and going on to win the second and third sets 25-15 and 25-23 respectively.
The Lady Colonels were red-hot, but the Lady Jackets tried to rain on the win streak, holding the Lady Colonels within 2 points in the final set.
Williamsburg will try to bounce back against McCreary Central Tuesday, while Whitley County will take on Notre Dame next Friday.
