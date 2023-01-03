STEARNS — Led by a balanced scoring attack, Eric Swords' Whitley County Colonels did what they needed to do to advance to Thursday’s Kentucky Class 2A, Sectional 7 title game.
Nine players scored in the Colonels’ 80-55 win over Knox Central as Bryce Anderson’s 17 points paced the way. Evan Ellis added 14 points while Jamie Fuson (13 points) and Ashton Reynolds (11 points) also scored in double figures. Brayden Mahan finished with nine points while also entering the 1,000 points club during the process.
“Happy to be moving on and playing for a championship on Thursday night,” Swords said. “We didn’t play great tonight but had good balance on the offensive end. Got to be ready to go Thursday night, no matter who we play we know it will be a dog fight.”
Whitley County (9-4) controlled the game from the start.
The Colonels led 20-10 at the end of the first quarter, and 39-24 at halftime. They outscored the Panthers, 41-31, during the second half.
Brandon Mills led Knox Central (0-13) with 17 points while Christian Bargo finished with 13 points.
Whitley County will face off against McCreary Central on Thursday in the Kentucky Class 2A, Section 7 title game.
