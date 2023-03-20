WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County advanced to Tuesday’s Kentucky 2A Sectional finals by shutting out Bell County, 15-0, in semifinal action.
RJ Osborne was stellar on the mound, allowing only one hit during four innings of work while striking out six batters.
The Colonels wasted little time of wrapping up the win over the Bobcats, scoring five runs in the first inning while adding three runs in the second inning, one run in the third inning, and six runs in the fourth inning.
Whitley County outhit Bell County, 10-1, while committing only one error. The Bobcats finished the game with five errors.
“RJ Osborne pitched well tonight mixing up his pitches,” Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. “Defense played well, and we were able to put pressure with our run game. Really excited about our team speed.”
Andrew Stack led the Colonels with two hits, two runs scored, and an RBI while Osborne helped his own cause with two hits, and an RBI.
Bryce Anderson had a hit, two RBI, two walks, and three runs scored while Grant Zehr finished with a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored.
Hunter Wilson had a hit and two RBI while Mason Croley finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored.
Sam Harp had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored.
Tyler Rose finished with a hit and two runs scored while Matthew Wright scored twice, and Christopher Strickland drove in a run.
