A steady dose of runs led the Whitley County Colonels to a 13-3 win over the South Laurel Cardinals in the opening round of the 50th District Tournament on Monday night at Corbin.
Jeremy Shope’s squad was the definition of consistent on Monday night, scoring three runs in four of their five innings played. The Colonels had 12 hits and drove in 12 of their 13 runs in the 10-run win that ended two innings early.
It was the third meeting between the teams this season with Whitley County taking all three wins by a combined score of 34-6. The Colonels entered the night having won 10 consecutive games, showing why they are one of the top teams to beat in the 13th Region.
Coach Jeremy Shope said he loved how his team battled when their season was on the line.
“It was a great team win for us tonight in a win-or-go-home game,” said Shope. “I’m proud of our guys on how they came out and competed.”
Caden Petrey led the Colonels at the plate with a two-run home run. Logan Bennett had a double and two singles, while Bryce Anderson finished with a double and a single. Grant Zehr had three singles, while Andrew Stack, Mason Croley, and Sam Harp all singled once.
Logan Bennett drove in three runs in the win. Petrey, Harp, Anderson, and Matthew Wright each drove in three runs. Stack finished with one run batted in.
Petrey and Croley teamed up on the mound to keep the Cardinals at bay. Petrey started the game and pitched just two innings, allowing one hit and striking out three batters. Croley came on in relief and pitched three innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs.
Whitley County took a 4-0 lead after two innings. South Laurel got on the board in the top of the third, scoring three runs and getting back in the game, with a score of 4-3. The Colonels responded with three runs in the bottom of the third inning, along with three more in each of the the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings, taking the 13-3 win.
Ashton Garland, Ayden Smith, Harrison Byrd, Landy Collett, and Alex Collett all singled once for the Cardinals. Smith drove in two runs and Tyler Curry drove in one.
Byrd, Cole Harville, and Will Alsip all three pitched for the Cardinals.
Shope said this year’s squad is a special team.
“This team has been fun to coach. I love how they play for each other,” said Shope. “They trust each other. That is special.”
With the win, Whitley County advances to take on Corbin in the 50th District Tournament finals.
