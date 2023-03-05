Girls 13th Region Coaches Association 2022-2023 All-Region Teams
Player of the Year: Halle Collins – Knox Central
Coach of the Year: Eddie Mahan – North Laurel
• Players are listed in order by the total numbers of votes that they received from coaches in the 13th Region. Coaches could not vote for their own players. The player with the most total votes is the coaches association Player of the Year.
1st Team All-Region:
Gracie Jo Wilder – Bell Co.
Emily Sizemore – North Laurel
Abby Gilbert – Jackson Co.
Kallie Housley – Corbin
Ella Karst – Harlan Co.
Emily Cox – South Laurel
Nadine Johnson – Pineville
Brooke Nichelson – North Laurel
Darci Anderson – Corbin
Kylie Clem - Corbin
2nd Team All-Region:
Kylie Noe - Harlan
Kena Ward – Jackson Co.
Mataya Ausmus – Bell Co.
Aymanni Wynn – Harlan
Chloe McKnight – North Laurel
Skeeter Mabe – South Laurel
Jaylin Smith – Harlan Co.
Lauren McGeorge – Bell Co.
Shelbie Mills – South Laurel
Timberly Fredrick – Knox Central
3rd Team All-Region:
Keevie Betts – Middlesboro
Sarah Smith – Barbourville
Allie Wilson – Williamsburg
Madisyn Hopkins – Williamsburg
Emma Owens – Harlan
Mackenzie Sizemore – Clay Co.
Ava Arnett – Pineville
Madison Curry – Jackson Co.
Bella Sizemore – North Laurel
Abby Mabe – Lynn Camp
Senior Academic All-Region:
• Award goes to seniors that have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Linnea Valenti – Barbourville
Mataya Ausmus – Bell Co.
Mikayla Gambrel – Bell Co.
Jaylen Combs – Clay Co.
Mackenzie Sizemore – Clay Co.
Brooke Dezarn – Clay Co.
Jaylin Smith – Harlan Co.
Hailey Austin – Harlan Co.
Taylor Lunsford – Harlan Co.
Taytum Griffin – Harlan Co.
Peighton Jones – Harlan
Adycin Truett – Jackson Co.
Madison Marcum – Jackson Co.
Kena Ward – Jackson Co.
Emily Mills – Knox Central
Isabella Blevins – Lynn Camp
Lindsey Cox – Lynn Camp
Alissa Crumpler – Lynn Camp
Abby Mabe – Lynn Camp
Mackenzie Owens – Lynn Camp
Kamryn Keith – Middlesboro
Emily Sizemore – North Laurel
Emily Cox – South Laurel
Michaela Barton – Whitley Co.
Maddie Richardson – Whitley Co.
Zoie Brown – Williamsburg
