Girls 13th Region Coaches Association 2022-2023 All-Region Teams

Player of the Year: Halle Collins – Knox Central

Coach of the Year: Eddie Mahan – North Laurel

• Players are listed in order by the total numbers of votes that they received from coaches in the 13th Region. Coaches could not vote for their own players. The player with the most total votes is the coaches association Player of the Year.

1st Team All-Region:

Gracie Jo Wilder – Bell Co.

Emily Sizemore – North Laurel

Abby Gilbert – Jackson Co.

Kallie Housley – Corbin

Ella Karst – Harlan Co.

Emily Cox – South Laurel

Nadine Johnson – Pineville

Brooke Nichelson – North Laurel

Darci Anderson – Corbin

Kylie Clem - Corbin

2nd Team All-Region:

Kylie Noe - Harlan

Kena Ward – Jackson Co.

Mataya Ausmus – Bell Co.

Aymanni Wynn – Harlan

Chloe McKnight – North Laurel

Skeeter Mabe – South Laurel

Jaylin Smith – Harlan Co.

Lauren McGeorge – Bell Co.

Shelbie Mills – South Laurel

Timberly Fredrick – Knox Central

3rd Team All-Region:

Keevie Betts – Middlesboro

Sarah Smith – Barbourville

Allie Wilson – Williamsburg

Madisyn Hopkins – Williamsburg

Emma Owens – Harlan

Mackenzie Sizemore – Clay Co.

Ava Arnett – Pineville

Madison Curry – Jackson Co.

Bella Sizemore – North Laurel

Abby Mabe – Lynn Camp

Senior Academic All-Region:

• Award goes to seniors that have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Linnea Valenti – Barbourville

Mataya Ausmus – Bell Co.

Mikayla Gambrel – Bell Co.

Jaylen Combs – Clay Co.

Mackenzie Sizemore – Clay Co.

Brooke Dezarn – Clay Co.

Jaylin Smith – Harlan Co.

Hailey Austin – Harlan Co.

Taylor Lunsford – Harlan Co.

Taytum Griffin – Harlan Co.

Peighton Jones – Harlan

Adycin Truett – Jackson Co.

Madison Marcum – Jackson Co.

Kena Ward – Jackson Co.

Emily Mills – Knox Central

Isabella Blevins – Lynn Camp

Lindsey Cox – Lynn Camp

Alissa Crumpler – Lynn Camp

Abby Mabe – Lynn Camp

Mackenzie Owens – Lynn Camp

Kamryn Keith – Middlesboro

Emily Sizemore – North Laurel

Emily Cox – South Laurel

Michaela Barton – Whitley Co.

Maddie Richardson – Whitley Co.

Zoie Brown – Williamsburg

