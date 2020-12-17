Search underway for new South Laurel football coach

The South Laurel Cardinals are in search for their next football coach following Donnie Burdine stepping down after the Cardinals' final game this season.
Burdine took over the program in 2015 and finished with a 19-43 record as the Cardinal coach while guiding South Laurel to the Class 5A playoffs four consecutive years (2015-2018). His team struggled the past two seasons, going a combined 2-16 while missing the playoffs both years.
After his resignation, Burdine told the Times-Tribune that contracting COVID-19 over the summer forced him to do some personal reflection. He said he realized that football had taken priority over some of the more important aspects of his life.
"After becoming so sick in the summer and having a lot of alone time to reflect on my priorities as a Christian, a husband, and a father, I realized I had allowed my mission to build a winning program here at South to blind me to some of my other priorities," he admitted. "I have loved my time here no matter how challenging things have been at times. I wanted to show the kids that they were worth investing in. At the time I resigned, I was the longest-tenured coach in the past 20 seasons."
South Laurel Athletic Director Ryan Nolan expressed appreciation for Burdine and the job he was able to do for the program.
"Coach Burdine stepped into the role of head coach during a very difficult time of transition. He gave the program stability in a time where it was desperately needed," said Nolan. "He worked hard along with his staff to improve many facets of the program, and we are grateful for his contributions to South Laurel Athletics."
When Burdine took over the South Laurel program, they were a program near the bottom of 5A. While he was able to raise the status of the program in his first few seasons, Nolan is tasked with finding another head coach to take the Cardinals from the bottom to the top, once again.
Nolan said that finding a coach who believes South Laurel can compete at a high level is a top priority in his search. So far he has had applicants all across the state, and some from out of state, show interest in the job.
"We are looking for someone that can bring the excitement back to South Laurel Football, someone who believes championships can be won here, and someone who understands the importance of community involvement," said Nolan. "We want an individual who values the work being done in youth football, and someone who knows that there is work to be done here, but wants the challenge."
As state championship games are being played this week, many teams will return to their offseason regimen next month in preparation for the 2021 season. Nolan said he wants to get a coach in place as soon as possible, but he is taking his time in order to make the best decision for the players and current coaching staff.
"We want to be patient with the process," said Nolan. "Of course we would like to have a new coach in place soon, to be able to begin off-season activities, but again our focus is to do what we feel is best for the program."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.