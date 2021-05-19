Redhounds pick up third straight victory with win over Rockcastle

MOUNT VERNON — Corbin notched its third straight win on Wednesday after another solid pitching effort limited Rockcastle County to only four hits during the Redhounds’ 6-1 win.
Corbin is now 20-8 and has limited opponents to only one run during its current win streak.
Mikey Neal got the win on the mound, tossing four innings while allowing zero runs on two hits. Jeremiah Gilbert threw three innings of relief, and recorded the last nine outs to earn the save for Corbin.
The game was scoreless for three innings until the Redhounds tagged the Rockets’ pitching for two runs. They added four more runs in the sixth inning to push their lead to 6-0 before seeing Rockcastle County’s rally in the seventh inning fall short.
Cameron Combs and Neal both finished with three hits apiece while Combs also drove in two runs. Kade Elam finished with two hits and an RBI while Jacob Baker delivered two hits. Bradric Helton has a hit and an RBI while Jacob Gardner and Peyton Addison each finished with a hit apiece.
The Redhounds will be back in action today at 6 p.m. with a road contest against Jackson County.
