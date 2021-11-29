CORBIN — A cold shooting night from the floor and the free-throw line played a big part in Lynn Camp’s season-opening 53-41 loss to Model.
The Lady Wildcats (0-1) fell behind 15-4 in the first quarter but cut their deficit to 23-20 in the third quarter before being outscored 30-19 the remainder of the game.
Coach Darrell Hendrix’s squad shot an ice cold 3-of-19 from the free-throw line while the Lady Patriots hit 25-of-40 from the charity stripe.
“We came out and panicked,” Hendrix said. “We came out, first game of the season, the boys (junior varsity team) had a game, too — had a big crowd, and we came out and went ‘oh, crap.’ We’ve done so well up to this point. We didn’t play terrible tonight but we couldn’t make our shots.
“We missed so many shots around the rim. We went 3-for-19 from the free-throw line, and they hit 25 free throws,” he added. “We fouled the fire out of them, put them in the free-throw line, and then we could’t hit our free throws when they put us on the foul line. The hustle and effort was there but we just came out like deer in the headlights.”
The Lady Wildcats trailed 23-15 at halftime, and 39-25 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring Model, 16-14, during the game’s final eight minutes.
Alissa Crumpler led the Lady Wildcats with a 23-point scoring effort, dishing out nine points in the second quarter and seven points in the fourth quarter. Brayden Smith and Jorja Carnes each followed with five-point efforts.
Lynn Camp will get a chance for some payback Thursday with a road game against the Lady Patriots.
Model 53, Lynn Camp 41
Model 15 8 16 14 53
Lynn Camp 4 11 10 16 41
Model (53) — Hall 28, Lawson 9, LeCompte 7, Ferguson 9.
Lynn Camp (41) — Crumpler 23, Mabe 4, Carnes 5, Smith 5, Moore 2, Henize 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.