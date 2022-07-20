Hall of Fame coach Roy Bowling received a surprise birthday party Saturday from his former Laurel County High School players along with friends and family. He celebrated his 87th birthday while everyone in attendance also gathered to honor former Laurel County and University of Kentucky great Lisa Collins, who passed early this year. Joining coach Roy Bowling were: front row — Melanie Cochran Gregory, coach Bowling, Delena House; back row — Janna Farris from Corbin, Vicky Hensley Wagers, Janet Lowe Proffitt, Monica Feltner Smith, Charlene Combs, Paula Carson, Martha Bruner Breeding, Rachel Bruner Gaynor, Jill Elza, Melinda Helton Suhl, Sharon Garland, and Tina Robinson. | PhotoS Submitted
featured
Coach Roy Bowling receives surprise birthday party from family, former players
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- "I'M NOT GOING TO BE SCARED ANYMORE": More former players launch allegations against EKU softball coach
- BREAKING: Former Redhound Chase Estep drafted by New York Mets
- UPDATE: Man killed in Monday accident on I-75 identified
- KSP investigating fatal accident on I-75
- COMBS MAKES IT OFFICIAL: Corbin senior Cameron Combs commits to further baseball career at DI Bellarmine University
- Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce gets update on Mint Gaming Hall
- With driver’s license leaving their offices, Circuit Clerks find new ways to promote organ donation
- Corbin man facing officer assault charge in Laurel County
- Barbourville woman facing drug possession charges
- Ice Cube coming to Corbin Arena this September
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.