Hall of Fame coach Roy Bowling received a surprise birthday party Saturday from his former Laurel County High School players along with friends and family. He celebrated his 87th birthday while everyone in attendance also gathered to honor former Laurel County and University of Kentucky great Lisa Collins, who passed early this year. Joining coach Roy Bowling were: front row — Melanie Cochran Gregory, coach Bowling, Delena House; back row — Janna Farris from Corbin, Vicky Hensley Wagers, Janet Lowe Proffitt, Monica Feltner Smith, Charlene Combs, Paula Carson, Martha Bruner Breeding, Rachel Bruner Gaynor, Jill Elza, Melinda Helton Suhl, Sharon Garland, and Tina Robinson. | PhotoS Submitted

