CORBIN — The Corbin 10-year-old All-Stars reached the finals of the District 4 Tournament on Sunday but it wasn’t easy against a South Laurel-10-year-old All-Star team that hung tough.
Corbin did just enough to hang on and defeat South Laurel, 12-9.
James Moore’s squad led throughout the game building leads of 4-2, 5-2, 8-3, and 9-6 before seeing South Laurel rally throughout the contest.
Corbin finally pulled away in the top of the sixth inning, scoring three runs to pull out the win.
Cole Moore, and Owen Begley each pitched three innings apiece for Corbin. Moore allowed three hits, and three earned runs while striking out seven batters. Begley gave up seven hits, and three earned runs while striking out five batters.
Corbin took advantage of four errors by South Laurel as Gatlin Godsey led his team with three hits, three RBI, and one run scored while Moore finished with two hits, three runs scored, and one RBI. Isaac Sparks had an RBI, and a run scored while Carson Smith had a hit, and two runs scored. Jaxson Taylor had an RBI, and a scored while Ty Foley, Owen Begley, Kaden King, Silas Black, each finished with one run apiece.
Nate Warren led South Laurel with a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate while finishing with two RBI, and three runs scored. Mason Bryant turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort as well, driving in two runs, and scoring once. Case Roark had two hits while Luke Floyd finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored. Jaxon Bigelow had a hit and an RBI while Malakai French finished with a hit, and a run scored. Jack Armstrong had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Jaxon Roark finished with a hit. Tanner Purvis finished with a run scored.
Mason Bryant pitched three innings for South Laurel, allowing three hits, and five runs while striking out seven batters. Jaxon Bigelow tossed three innings, allowing one hit and No earned runs while striking out six batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.