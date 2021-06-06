SOMERSET — Williamsburg’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams dominated the action once again at the Class A, Region 6 Track and Field Meet last week.
The Lady Yellow Jackets were crowned region champions for the seventh consecutive time after finishing with 166 points while Lynn Camp placed 10th with six points.
"Despite all of the obstacles placed in front of student-athletes this season, they stayed grounded in their individual and team goals," Williamsburg girls' track and field coach Josh Patrick said. "They prepared and competed with excellence throughout the entire season. Winning their seventh consecutive region title is a byproduct of their steadfast commitment to improvement and hard work. I am incredibly proud of their perseverance and championship character.
"Each and every one of our girls contributed to this achievement," he added. "One marker of these young ladies is selflessness. So many of our girls sacrificed individual successes to achieve team success. We were led by our senior and veteran track and field athletes — Hailey Brown, Ashley Chapman, Sabrina Lewis, Mikkah Siler, and Nevaeh Warren. Mikkah won the region title in High Jump, Sabrina won the regional title in Pole Vault and Nevaeh won regional titles in the 1600 Meter Run, 800 Meter Run, and 3200 Meter Run. Freshman Lylah Mattingly won the 100 Meter Hurdles and took runner-up in the 300 Meter Hurdles. We are grateful to be taking a large number of athletes to compete in the state championship this week."
On the boys’ side, Williamsburg continued its regional dominance, finishing with 149 points while Lynn Camp turned in a seventh-place effort with 18 points.
"We always prepare and have high expectations so we can have a high reward," Williamsburg boys' track and field coach Cory Fleenor said. "We have some that performed as we had expected, some guys who really stepped up, and we also had some good luck as well. I can’t say enough about how proud I am of these boys, especially with all of the adversity they faced this year with COVID-19.
We can’t say thank you enough to Bryan Stewart and Whitley County High School for allowing us to use their facility for practice part of the year until Cumberland’s athletes were finished with their season," he added. "As always, we’re appreciative of the University of the Cumberlands allowing us to practice and have meets on their track. The tradition that Coach (John) Harris had instilled in these boys is the main reason we achieved this goal. I am thankful for all of our coaches — Mike Abbott, Bailee Jarboe, Kailie Jarboe, John Harris, and our girls' coach Josh Patrick. Coaching with all of these coaches makes Williamsburg very special to us."
Both Lynn Camp and Williamsburg are sending individuals who qualified to participate in this week’s Class A State Track and Field Meet, which are highlighted in bold along with the event they qualified to participate in below:
Girls’ Class A, Region 6 Track and Field Meet Team Results
1. Williamsburg 166, 2. Somerset 151, 3. Leslie County 98, 4. Middlesboro 55, 5. Red Bird Christian 22, 6. Riverside Christian 17, 7. Harlan 14, 8. Lee County 8, 9. Oneida Baptist 6, 10. Lynn Camp 6, 11. Jackson City 5, 12. Wolfe County 1.
Lynn Camp
100 METER DASH
15.20 Alyssa Mounce17th
200 METER DASH
29.06 Abby Mabe5th
800 METER RUN
3:24.91 Arabe Pennington8th
1600 METER RUN
7:16.01 Arabe Pennington 11th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:44.03 Relay Team 4th
Williamsburg
100 METER DASH
13.55 Mikkah Siler 3rd
14.48 Madison Taylor 10th
200 METER DASH
27.92 Mikkah Siler 2nd
28.35 Lylah Mattingly 4th
400 METER DASH
1:02.58 Mikkah Siler 1st
1:05.17 Madison Peace 2nd
800 METER RUN
2:26.82 Nevaeh Warren 1st
2:54.65 Heaven Warren 5th
1600 METER RUN
5:53.94 Nevaeh Warren 1st
6:26.04 Jamie Moses 4th
3200 METER RUN
12:52.12 Nevaeh Warren 1st
14:59.50 Ryan Fields 5th
100 METER HURDLES
17.21 Lylah Mattingly 1st
20.91 Alana Mah 8th
300 METER HURDLES
52.45 Lylah Mattingly 2nd
53.83 Zoie Brown 4th
4X100 METER RELAY
55.57 Relay Team 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
4:31.82 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
11:50.25 Relay Team 2nd
HIGH JUMP
5-0 Mikkah Siler 1st
4-8 Hailey Brown 4th
LONG JUMP
15-8 Lylah Mattingly 4th
13-8 Alana Mah 8th
TRIPLE JUMP
30-9.25 Alana Mah 4th
27-10.5 Sabrina Lewis 8th
POLE VAULT
7-6 Sabrina Lewis 1st
7-0 Ashley Chapman 2nd
DISCUS
73-9 Sabrina Lewis 5th
67-4 Alyssa Chinn 9th
SHOT PUT
28-6.5 Hailey Brown 5th
26-1 Sabrina Lewis 8th
Boys’ Class A, Region 6 Track and Field Meet Individual Results
1. Williamsburg 149, 2. Middlesboro 88, 3. Somerset 85, 4. Leslie County 70, 5. Harlan 54, 6. Breathitt County 28, 7. Lynn Camp 18, 8. Oneida Baptist 18, 9. Lee County 16, 10. Barbourville 10, 11. Riverside Christian 9, 12. Wolfe County 1, 12. Jackson City 1, 12. Pineville 1.
Lynn Camp
400 METER DASH
1:03.50 Ethan Blevins 7th
800 METER RUN
2:25.56 Caleb Helton 6th
2:29.29 Logan Brock 8th
1600 METER RUN
5:08.03 Logan Brock 3rd
5:17.90 Caleb Helton 6th
3200 METER RUN
11:19.45 Logan Brock 2nd
11:37.44 Ethan Blevins 5th
Williamsburg
100 METER DASH
11.66 Jayden Rainwater 3rd
11.67 Gavon Thomas 4th
200 METER DASH
23.84 Jayden Rainwater 1st
23.94 Gavon Thomas 2nd
800 METER RUN
2:13.09 Robel Schwarz 2nd
2:20.51 Nick Baird 4th
1600 METER RUN
4:55.69 Robel Schwarz 1st
5:23.31 Andrew Myers 7th
3200 METER RUN
11:31.46 Andrew Myers 4th
11:51.27 Nick Baird 6th
110 METER HURDLES
20.32 Hunter Thomas 3rd
20.96 Max Rose 5th
300 METER HURDLES
49.70 Max Rose 3rd
50.63 Hunter Thomas 5th
4X100 METER RELAY
46.15 Relay Team 1st
4X200 METER RELAY
1:38.40 Relay Team 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
3:57.33 Relay Team 3rd
4X800 METER RELAY
9:15.10 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
5-0 Donovan Monhart 7th
LONG JUMP
18-6 Ben Hale 3rd
16-1 Riley Chinn 11th
TRIPLE JUMP
37-6.5 Ben Hale 4th
35-9.75 Riley Chinn 7th
POLE VAULT
9-0 Riley Chinn 3rd
7-6 Ben Hale 5th
DISCUS
124-8 Joseph West 1st
107-5 Collin Taylor 4th
SHOT PUT
42-7.5 Bronson Bates 3rd
38-8 Justin Decker 4th
