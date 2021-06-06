1
Photos by Carrie Mattingly

SOMERSET — Williamsburg’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams dominated the action once again at the Class A, Region 6 Track and Field Meet last week.

The Lady Yellow Jackets were crowned region champions for the seventh consecutive time after finishing with 166 points while Lynn Camp placed 10th with six points.

"Despite all of the obstacles placed in front of student-athletes this season, they stayed grounded in their individual and team goals," Williamsburg girls' track and field coach Josh Patrick said. "They prepared and competed with excellence throughout the entire season.  Winning their seventh consecutive region title is a byproduct of their steadfast commitment to improvement and hard work. I am incredibly proud of their perseverance and championship character. 

"Each and every one of our girls contributed to this achievement," he added. "One marker of these young ladies is selflessness. So many of our girls sacrificed individual successes to achieve team success. We were led by our senior and veteran track and field athletes —  Hailey Brown, Ashley Chapman, Sabrina Lewis, Mikkah Siler, and Nevaeh Warren. Mikkah won the region title in High Jump, Sabrina won the regional title in Pole Vault and Nevaeh won regional titles in the 1600 Meter Run, 800 Meter Run, and 3200 Meter Run. Freshman Lylah Mattingly won the 100 Meter Hurdles and took runner-up in the 300 Meter Hurdles.  We are grateful to be taking a large number of athletes to compete in the state championship this week." 

On the boys’ side, Williamsburg continued its regional dominance, finishing with 149 points while Lynn Camp turned in a seventh-place effort with 18 points.

"We always prepare and have high expectations so we can have a high reward," Williamsburg boys' track and field coach Cory Fleenor said. "We have some that performed as we had expected, some guys who really stepped up, and we also had some good luck as well. I can’t say enough about how proud I am of these boys, especially with all of the adversity they faced this year with COVID-19. 

We can’t say thank you enough to Bryan Stewart and Whitley County High School for allowing us to use their facility for practice part of the year until Cumberland’s athletes were finished with their season," he added. "As always, we’re appreciative of the University of the Cumberlands allowing us to practice and have meets on their track. The tradition that Coach (John) Harris had instilled in these boys is the main reason we achieved this goal. I am thankful for all of our coaches — Mike Abbott, Bailee Jarboe, Kailie Jarboe, John Harris, and our girls' coach Josh Patrick. Coaching with all of these coaches makes Williamsburg very special to us."

Both Lynn Camp and Williamsburg are sending individuals who qualified to participate in this week’s Class A State Track and Field Meet, which are highlighted in bold along with the event they qualified to participate in below:

Girls’ Class A, Region 6 Track and Field Meet Team Results

1. Williamsburg 166, 2. Somerset 151, 3. Leslie County 98, 4. Middlesboro 55, 5. Red Bird Christian 22, 6. Riverside Christian 17, 7. Harlan 14, 8. Lee County 8, 9. Oneida Baptist 6, 10. Lynn Camp 6, 11. Jackson City 5, 12. Wolfe County 1.

Lynn Camp

100 METER DASH

15.20 Alyssa Mounce17th

200 METER DASH

29.06 Abby Mabe5th

800 METER RUN

3:24.91 Arabe Pennington8th

1600 METER RUN

7:16.01 Arabe Pennington 11th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:44.03 Relay Team 4th

Williamsburg

100 METER DASH

13.55 Mikkah Siler 3rd

14.48 Madison Taylor 10th

200 METER DASH

27.92 Mikkah Siler 2nd

28.35 Lylah Mattingly 4th

400 METER DASH

1:02.58 Mikkah Siler 1st

1:05.17 Madison Peace 2nd

800 METER RUN

2:26.82 Nevaeh Warren 1st

2:54.65 Heaven Warren 5th

1600 METER RUN

5:53.94 Nevaeh Warren 1st

6:26.04 Jamie Moses 4th

3200 METER RUN

12:52.12 Nevaeh Warren 1st

14:59.50 Ryan Fields 5th

100 METER HURDLES

17.21 Lylah Mattingly 1st

20.91 Alana Mah 8th

300 METER HURDLES

52.45 Lylah Mattingly 2nd

53.83 Zoie Brown 4th

4X100 METER RELAY

55.57 Relay Team 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

4:31.82 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

11:50.25 Relay Team 2nd

HIGH JUMP

5-0 Mikkah Siler 1st

4-8 Hailey Brown 4th 

LONG JUMP

15-8 Lylah Mattingly 4th

13-8 Alana Mah 8th

TRIPLE JUMP

30-9.25 Alana Mah 4th

27-10.5 Sabrina Lewis 8th

POLE VAULT

7-6 Sabrina Lewis 1st

7-0 Ashley Chapman 2nd

DISCUS

73-9 Sabrina Lewis 5th

67-4 Alyssa Chinn 9th

SHOT PUT

28-6.5 Hailey Brown 5th

26-1 Sabrina Lewis 8th

Boys’ Class A, Region 6 Track and Field Meet Individual Results

1. Williamsburg 149, 2. Middlesboro 88, 3. Somerset 85, 4. Leslie County 70, 5. Harlan 54, 6. Breathitt County 28, 7. Lynn Camp 18, 8. Oneida Baptist 18, 9. Lee County 16, 10. Barbourville 10, 11. Riverside Christian 9, 12. Wolfe County 1, 12. Jackson City 1, 12. Pineville 1.

Lynn Camp

400 METER DASH

1:03.50 Ethan Blevins 7th

800 METER RUN

2:25.56 Caleb Helton 6th

2:29.29 Logan Brock 8th

1600 METER RUN

5:08.03 Logan Brock 3rd

5:17.90 Caleb Helton 6th

3200 METER RUN

11:19.45 Logan Brock 2nd

11:37.44 Ethan Blevins 5th

Williamsburg

100 METER DASH

11.66 Jayden Rainwater 3rd

11.67 Gavon Thomas 4th

200 METER DASH

23.84 Jayden Rainwater 1st

23.94 Gavon Thomas 2nd

800 METER RUN

2:13.09 Robel Schwarz 2nd

2:20.51 Nick Baird 4th

1600 METER RUN

4:55.69 Robel Schwarz 1st

5:23.31 Andrew Myers 7th

3200 METER RUN

11:31.46 Andrew Myers 4th

11:51.27 Nick Baird 6th

110 METER HURDLES

20.32 Hunter Thomas 3rd

20.96 Max Rose 5th

300 METER HURDLES

49.70 Max Rose 3rd

50.63 Hunter Thomas 5th

4X100 METER RELAY

46.15 Relay Team 1st

4X200 METER RELAY

1:38.40 Relay Team 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

3:57.33 Relay Team 3rd

4X800 METER RELAY

9:15.10 Relay Team 1st

HIGH JUMP

5-0 Donovan Monhart 7th

LONG JUMP

18-6 Ben Hale 3rd

16-1 Riley Chinn 11th

TRIPLE JUMP

37-6.5 Ben Hale 4th

35-9.75 Riley Chinn 7th

POLE VAULT

9-0 Riley Chinn 3rd

7-6 Ben Hale 5th

DISCUS

124-8 Joseph West 1st

107-5 Collin Taylor 4th

SHOT PUT

42-7.5 Bronson Bates 3rd

38-8 Justin Decker 4th

