CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhound tennis team held serve once again, winning their 14th straight 13th Region Tournament championship while dominating singles and doubles action throughout the tournament.
Lindsay Jones captured the singles title after handing North Laurel’s Eva Clark a 6-4, 6-2 loss on Monday while the doubles duo of Katie Morton and Olivia McArthur won the doubles regional title over teammates Allison Lundy and Abby Lunsford, 6-0, 7-6(7-2).
“Corbin has such a rich history of success on the tennis court, it’s just an honor and privilege to continue that winning tradition,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “When you can win a region championship in any sport for 14 consecutive years, you’ve got a lot to be proud of.”
“Hosting this tournament and coaching my own team was difficult to say the least,” Jones added. “I never could have done it without my wife and assistant coach, Tara Jones, as well as the boys’ coaches Eric Maguet and Jeff Hill and all of our amazing parent volunteers.
“This was just the cherry on top of a great season for our girls,” he continued. “They worked hard all year, played a super tough schedule with the top teams from all around the state, and finished out 23-1 overall, 14-0 in the region during the season.
“I’m so proud of all of our girls,” Jones said. “We’re taking our entire region team to state this year, and we hope to make some noise up in Lexington. Kaiden Walden stepped up big in just her second year on the team making it to the semifinals. Again this year in doubles, the championship was Corbin versus Corbin which just speaks to how dominant our teams of Katie Morton/Olivia McArthur and Allison Lundy/Abby Lunsford were this season. And it was extra special to watch my own daughter, Lindsay Jones, capture her third consecutive singles title.”
Corbin Singles Results
Lindsay Jones
First Round
Received first round bye
Second Round
Defeated Charlotte Griffin (NL), 6-0, 6-1
Quarterfinals
Defeated Chloe Burchett (M) — Forfeit
Semifinals
Defeated Sarah Smith (B), 6-2, 6-0
Kaiden Walden
First Round
Received first round bye
Second Round
Defeated Shelby Jones (CC) — Forfeit
Quarterfinals
Defeated Amy Agosto (LC), 6-0, 6-1
Semifinals
Lost to Eva Clark (NL), 7-6(1), 6-0
Corbin Doubles Results
Katie Morton/Olivia McArthur
First Round
Received first round bye
Second Round
Defeated Carr/Miles (WC), 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Defeated Cheek/Phelps (NL), 6-0, 7-5
Semifinals
Defeated Rader/Davidson (CC), 6-1, 6-1
Allison Lundy/Abby Lunsford
First Round
Received first round bye
Second Round
Defeated Payne/McDonald (KC), 6-1, 6-3
Quarterfinals
Defeated Gaw/Hall (HC), 6-4, 6-3
Semifinals
Defeated Brock/Hamm (NL), 4-6, 6-2, 10-3
