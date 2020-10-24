MONTICELLO — It was a clean sweep for the Corbin boys and girls cross country team during Saturday’s Class 2A, Region 5 Cross Country Meet.
Tyler Harris’ squads dominated the competition with the Redhounds capturing regional champion honors with 26 points while the Lady Redhounds accomplished the same feat with 41 points.
Corbin’s Sean Simons also took home the boys’ individual region title finishing with a time of 16:47.71 while Nancy Jane Jackson turned in a third-place effort in the girls’ race with a time of 21:14.53.
The Redhounds had five runners place in the top 10 while the Lady Redhounds placed three runners in the top 10.
A complete story will run in the Tuesday edition of the Times-Tribune.
