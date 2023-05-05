RICHMOND — It was a big day for the Corbin boys and girls track and field teams when they made the trip to participate in the Madison Southern Eagle Invitational.
The girls team took home first-place honors with 183 points while Williamsburg placed second with 158 points, Madison Southern was third (98 points), and Bell County finished fourth with 51 points.
The Lady Redhounds had seven first-place efforts while the Lady Yellow Jackets finished with six, and the Lady Bobcats had one.
On the boys’ side, Corbin cruised to an easy win, placing first with 201 points. Madison Southern (117), Williamsburg (112), Bell County (69), and Berea (10) rounded out the five participating schools.
The Redhounds garnered eight first-place finishes while the Yellow Jackets had three.
Girls Team Scores
1. Corbin 183, 2. Williamsburg 158, 3. Madison Southern 98, 4. Bell County 51.
Boys Team Scores
1. Corbin 201, 2. Madison Southern 117, 3 Williamsburg 112, 4. Bell County 69, 5. Berea 10.
Girls Individual Results
Top Two Finishes Only
4x800 Meter Relay
1. Corbin — Jaycee Frye, Mary Hope Jackson, Alex Herren, and Mary Simons, 11:00.25
2. Williamsburg — Emaly Powers, Ryan Fields, Emma Meadors, and Heaven Warren, 11:43.39
100 Meter Hurdles
1. Maddie Jo Russell, Corbin 18.73
2. Lylah Mattingly, Williamsburg 17.73
100 Meter Dash
1. Madison Peace, Williamsburg 13.29
2. Davie Smith, Corbin 13.64
4x200 Meter Relay
1. Williamsburg — Alana Mah, Lylah Mattingly, Zoie Brown, and Hannah Creekmore, 1:53.62
2. Corbin — Grace Gibson, Davie Smith, Emma Ashurst, and Belle Estep, 15:57.66
1600 Meter Run
1. Jaycee Frye, Corbin 5:56.67
2. Alex Herren, Corbin 5:58.71
4x100 Meter Relay
1. Corbin — Maddie Jo Russell, Kylie Clem, Grace Gibson, Davie Smith, (No name given), 53.27
2. Williamsburg — Zoie Brown, Heidi Wiles, Arianna Ramirez, and Lillie Roark, 56.11
400 Meter Dash
1. Madison Peace, Williamsburg 1:04.08
2. Mary Simons, Corbin 1:04.45
300 Meter Hurdles
1. Lylah Mattingly, Williamsburg 49.46
2. Maddie Jo Russell, Corbin 58.47
800 Meter Run
1. Jaycee Frye, Corbin 2:36.89
2. Mary Jackson, Corbin 2:38.66
200 Meter Dash
1. Madison Peace, Williamsburg 27.64
2. Davie Smith, Corbin 29.02
3200 Meter Run
1. Alex Herren, Corbin 12:44.09
2. Mary Jackson, Corbin 14:07.65
4x400 Meter Relay
1. Corbin — Jaycee Frye, Mary Hope Jackson, Alex Herren, and Mary Simons, 4:40.80
2. Williamsburg — Lylah Mattingly, Heaven Warren, Emma Meadors, and Zoie Brown, 4:45.61
Long Jump
1. Maddie Jo Russell, Corbin 15-9
2. Alana Mah, Williamsburg 15-4
Triple Jump
1. Alana Mah, Williamsburg, 30-10
2. Grace Gibson, Corbin 30-8.75
High Jump
1. Gracie Wilder, Bell County 5-0
2. Alana Mah, Williamsburg 4-4
Boys Individual Results
Top Two Finishes Only
4x800 Meter Relay
1. Corbin — John Hail, Connor Messer, Ethan Slone, and Coleman Anderson 8:36.43
2. Bell County — Hayden Green, Reese Arno, Johanan Woodring, Hayden Canady 9:22.12
110 Meter Hurdles
1. NaShawn Brooks, Corbin 16.45
2. Preston Williams, Madison Southern 17.93
4x200 Meter Relay
1. Madison Southern — Brayden Hall, Gino Ballard, Zach Smith, and Cade Sullivan, 1:33.62
2. Corbin — Jayce Stewart, Jaxon Storms, Blake Lawson, and Zander Curry, 1:33.93
300 Meter Hurdles
1. NaShawn Books, Corbin 44.53
2. Hunter Thomas, Williamsburg 47.06
800 Meter Run
1. Connor Messer, Corbin 1:57.47
2. Robel Scwarchz, Williamsburg 2:03.18
200 Meter Dash
1. Case Sullivan, Madison Southern 23:04
2. Tye Stevens, Corbin 23:68
3200 Meter Run
1. Kaleb Terrell, Corbin 10:44.51
2. Koby Perkins, Corbin 11:08.06
4x400 Meter Relay
1. Corbin — Connor Messer, Coleman Anderson, Nolan Brock, and Jayce Stewart 3:42.20
2. Williamsburg — Hunter Thomas, Chase Meddles, Nick Baird, and Robel Schwarz 3:45.36
Long Jump
1. Nate Goodin, Williamsburg 20-03
2. Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin 19-10
Triple Jump
1. Blake Lawson, Corbin 38-2.50
2. NaShawn Brooks, Corbin 37-10
High Jump
1. Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin 6-4
2. Nate Goodin, Williamsburg 6-2
Shot Putting
1. Alex Gamble, Williamsburg 44-11
2. Connor Lay, Williamsburg 40-8.25
Discus
1. Joseph West, Williamsburg 135-00
2. Jace Hatfield, Corbin 119-10
