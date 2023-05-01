MANCHESTER — A 10-run first inning was all Clay County needed to capture win No. 13 on Monday.
The Tigers cruised to a 16-5 victory over Williamsburg while winning four out of their last five games.
The loss dropped the Yellow Jackets to 10-13 after starting the season with a 7-2 mark.
“Today just wasn’t our day,” Williamsburg coach Bryan Hopkins said. “I think we have the talent we need to be competitive but often lack the mental toughness needed to get over obstacles that sometimes arise in the game of baseball. We had several errors and calls that didn’t go our way in the first inning that changed the game. Just hope our kids keep working to get better every day we have left and continue to compete.”
Ryan Hastings got the win for Clay County, tossing four innings while allowing three hits and four earned runs, and finishing with two strikeouts. Hayden Crockett pitched an inning of relief, allowing only one hit.
Brandin Crawford came through at the plate with two home runs, eight RBI, and four runs scored while Zachary Saylor had two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored.
Hastings helped his own cause by collecting a hit while driving two runs in.
Crockett finished with a hit and two runs scored while Aidan Roberts scored twice.
Taylan Marcum and Tyson Rogers finished with a hit and a run scored apiece while Tate Rice had a hit and an RBI. Ethan Jackson also scored in the win.
Isaiah Sizemore took the loss for Williamsburg, lasting an inning while surrendering six hits and two earned runs. He also finished with a strikeout.
Sydney Bowen tossed the final three innings, giving up four hits and five earned runs while fanning five batters.
