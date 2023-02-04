MANCHESTER — Williamsburg had hopes of getting back on track against Clay County after falling to Lynn Camp on Friday.
But the Lady Yellow Jackets (9-14) instead dropped their second straight contest and 10th during their past 12 games after falling on the road Saturday, 66-42.
Clay County (10-13), on the other hand, remains red-hot, winning its season-beat third game in a row.
The Lady Tigers scored 25 points off Williamsburg’s 25 turnovers while also shooting 16-of-64 from the floor, including a 10-of-27 effort from 3-point range.
Clay County led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter, and 43-19 at halftime before taking a commanding 58-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
Sidney Jones led the way with 27 points, seven rebounds, five 3-pointers, four assists, and four steals while Lauren Sizemore scored 17 points. Mackenzie Sizemore rallied eight points, and 10 boards for Clay County.
Williamsburg eighth grader Maddy Roberts recorded another double-double, finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and two steals while Allie Wilson had eight points, 14 rebounds, five blocks, and three steals. Abby Moses finished with nine points, and four rebounds.
The Lady Yellow Jackets will be back in the road Monday at Middlesboro with game time set for 7:30 p.m. The Lady Tigers will host Knox Central Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
