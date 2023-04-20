MANCHESTER — Two teams heading in different directions met on Thursday.
Jason Rice’s Clay County Lady Tigers are beginning to hit stride at the right time while Nikki Hendrix’s Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats are beginning to struggle since winning the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic championship.
The Lady Tigers won their third game in a row to improve to 9-4 after beating Hendrix’s squad, 14-2, while the Lady Wildcats have dropped two straight to fall under .500 at 9-10.
“After winning the All ‘A’ championship Saturday, and the way we played against Jackson, I thought we finally got over the hump with committing errors because we played great last week,” Hendrix said. “We had several errors tonight and it’s hard to win games when you commit so many errors. Our bats weren’t good tonight either. These girls have so much potential and talent and I know what they are capable of, and I hope they’ll see that too and get back on track.”
Sophomore pitcher Abby Bowling turned in another stellar effort in the pitcher’s circle, tossing six innings while allowing six hits, and two earned runs. She also struck out seven batters.
Clay County built a 3-0 lead after two innings of play before Lynn Camp scored a run in the top of the third. The Lady Tigers answered with three runs in the bottom of the third, and got the win with eight runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Rice’s squad outhit the Lady Wildcats, 11-16, while taking advantage of seven errors.
Carley Shepherd had two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored while Kylie Frost finished with two hits, two RBI, and a run scored.
Sydney Stewart went 2-for-2 while Bowling turned in a 2-for-4 effort.
Emi Reynolds had a hit, two RBI, and three runs scored.
Madison Sizemore also scored in the win while Kylee Roberts finished with a hit and a run scored.
Emma Burnette led Lynn Camp with a 2-for-2 effort while Chelsea Hendrickson had a hit and an RBI.
Julie Moore finished with a hit and a run scored along with Lily Henize. Haylie Gray also had a hit.
Jorja Carnes took the loss, allowing 10 hits, and six earned runs while striking out six batters.
