WHITLEY — Corbin and Whitley County hooked up in an instant classic as the two teams battled to see who would come out on top during Monday’s 49th District soccer matchup.
It took two halves, an extra five-minute period, and two minutes and 25 seconds in a second overtime period before the Redhounds came out on top with a thrilling 2-1 win.
Rizzo Cima scored both of Corbin’s goals, including the game-winner in the second overtime.
“Really tough game tonight,” Corbin coach Roger Taylor said. “Credit to the guys for digging this one out thanks to two goals by Rizzo Cima. John Ball played a beautiful cross for the winner in overtime.
“But I’m not happy with how we played for the majority of the game,” he added. “We had some spells where we played our game but we allowed Whitley’s game plan to affect our own.”
After starting the season with a 1-4 mark, the Redhounds are now 3-4-1, including 2-0 against district opponents.
The Colonels fall to 5-4-1, and 1-2 in district play.
“For most of the game, they were more physical and we allowed them to play how they wanted to play,” Taylor said. “Whitley is a tough side that you don’t want to play in October. We will keep working and keep improving.”
Cima started the scoring with a goal during the 13th minute to give Corbin an early 1-0 edge.
The Redhounds held the one-goal lead until Jacob Senters tied the match at one apiece during the 73rd minute.
The match remained tied until Cima’s goal in the second overtime.
Corbin will host North Laurel in another key district matchup Thursday at 6 p.m. while Whitley County will travel to play Somerset Tuesday at 6 p.m.
