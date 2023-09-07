LONDON — Corbin entered Thursday’s matchup with 49th District rival South Laurel needing a win in the worst way after capturing only one win during its first six matches.
The Redhounds got just that by defeating the Cardinals in a key district matchup with a 2-1 victory thanks to a goal by Rizzo Cima with four minutes remaining in regulation.
The win improved Corbin to 2-4-1, and more importantly to 1-0 against district teams. The loss dropped South Laurel to 4-3-3 overall, and 0-3 against 49th District opponents.
“Really proud of the guys tonight,” Corbin coach Roger Taylor said. “They showed a lot of drive and heart to get the game winner late in the second half. Rizzo Cima has been sensational the last few weeks and continued that by scoring both goals.
“John Ball and Logan Wise both played great.,” he added. “They both assert themselves on the field with physically dominating play. We started off district play with a win and need to continue that through the next couple weeks.”
The two teams battled throughout the match with Corbin’s Cima and South Laurel’s Liam Zik both scoring a goal apiece for their respective teams to make the score tied at one apiece at halftime.
The game remained tied until the 76th minute when Cima found the back of the net, and scored the eventual game-winning goal.
Corbin is scheduled to be back in action Monday in another key district game on the road against Whitley County. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
The Cardinals will host Perry Central at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.