CORBIN — Chuck Davis is set to guide the Corbin Redhound and Lady Redhound wrestling teams after being named head coach.
Davis said he approached the Corbin administration about starting a wrestling program when he came to Corbin, and now the dream has come true.
“They (the administration) were in full support, and then Covid hit and put that on hold,” he said. “I'm pretty excited to get wrestling started at Corbin because I think we have the type of athletes that can succeed in wrestling, not to mention the community support. We have had quite the interest so far, even though we got a late start this year.
“We have had lots of calls and emails asking about wrestling and new kids showing up everyday,” he added. “We hope to get the basics of wrestling taught this year and get the sport out to the community so they can see what a great sport wrestling is.”
Davis said the teams’ first practice was back on Dec. 9, and his wrestlers have been training for their upcoming matches since.
“We started practice on Dec. 9, and will continue to practice over the holidays and hopefully when we get back from Christmas Break, we can get in a few meets and a tournament or two. We would like to get a few matches against some of the local schools like Whitley, Knox and Bell County.”
Even though his teams haven’t participated in a match yet, Davis admitted he likes what he has seen.
“Myself and the coaches have been very pleased with what we are seeing so far from our wrestlers,” he admitted. “We are building the foundations from the ground up. The best part about starting a new program is the wrestlers don't have any bad habits and their learning curve is pretty steep. We currently have a boys and a girls team and hope to compete this year with both teams.
“I think as the season progresses we will have some wrestlers who can be very competitive when it comes tournament time,” he added. “I just want our kids to keep learning and drilling their techniques they are being taught and just go out on the mat and compete to the best of their abilities. I'm just excited to have the opportunity to be part of the Corbin Redhound wrestling team and help bring the sport of wrestling to Corbin.”
