RICHMOND — The Corbin High School boys and girls swim teams turned in impressive efforts during the Region 9 preliminaries and finals this past week.
The boys team placed fifth while the girls team turned in an 11th place effort, and as a combined team, Corbin finished fifth, which led to Corbin coaches Kim Moore and Ashley Hart saying, “That’s a huge accomplishment after not swimming at all last year. The only teams ahead of us are teams with their own pools.
“Our group of 21 had the meet of their lives,” They added. “With almost everyone qualifying for finals and in several events. Every one of our swimmers swam best times in the prelims but came back and swam even faster in the finals.”
Individually, Jonah Black and Jason Killian turned in outstanding efforts as both swimmers were named to the All-Region Team.
“Jonah Black won the 100 Butterfly with a region record time of 52.4,” Both coaches confirmed. “He finished second in the 500 Freestyle with a personal best time and he will swim these two events at the state meet in two weeks.
“Jason Killian won the 100 Breaststroke and he was second in the 200 Individual Medley,” they added. “He swam personal best times in both of these events and will swim both of them at state meeting two weeks. We had three relay teams finish in the top six, too.”
Both Black and Killian will attempt to become the first Corbin swimmers to advance to the finals at the state meet.
