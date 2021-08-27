WILLIAMSBURG — Chelsey Logan continued her impressive play, scoring three goals to help Whitley County to a 5-2 victory over Wayne County on Thursday.
Deserae Haynes and Autumn Sawyers also scored one goal apiece while Kaylee Aslinger finished with three assists. Sawyers also added an assist while Briliegh Logan added an assist, too.
“We were slow to start, but then got into a groove,” Whitley County coach Kelly Sawyers said. “We brought senior Chelsey Logan up off the backline for this game and she pulled out a hat trick. Autumn Sawyers and Deserae Haynes also each contributed one. Kaylee Aslinger had three assists tonight.
“Our keeper got taken out in the first half, after that, the team struggled to focus defensively and we let them come back with two goals. The score overall, I don’t feel like reflects our team's ability, however, they showed up tonight and were able to pull out the win.“
