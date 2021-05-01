WILLIAMSBURG — Chelsey Logan’s four-hit, three-RBI day highlighted Whitley County’s 17-1 win over Barbourville on Friday.
Logan, who also scored three times in the win, turned out to be one of 10 Lady Colonel players to account for Whitley County’s hits.
The Lady Colonels moves above .500, improving to 9-8 while Kara Canada received the win in the pitcher’s circle, pitching three innings while allowing only three hits and a run. She also finished with two strikeouts.
Whitley County didn’t waste any time jumping on top of the Lady Tigers, scoring 13 runs in the first inning. Barbourville cut its deficit to 13-1 in the second inning before the Lady Colonels locked in the win with a four-run third inning.
Jaycie Monhollen and Ryleigh Petrey each finished with two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored apiece while Katy Powers has two hits, two RBI, and three runs scored. Sydnee Prewitt finished with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Canada, Amber Brown, and Jasmine Young each had one hit, one RBI, and one run scored apiece. Katiebeth Kelly finished with one hit, one RBI, and two runs scored while Kaden Johnson had a hit, and scored twice.
