With the loss of four seniors from last year’s team, the CHAT volleyball team is entering the upcoming season with a mix of returning players and new faces.
Despite the losses, coach Chad Greer is optimistic about the team’s potential.
“We weren’t sure how the girls would respond to each other this year after having a set lineup for three years in a row, but they’re all working hard together and I believe will be just as strong and cohesive as we have had in the past,” he said.
Returning players who are expected to contribute significantly this season include River Greer, Jordan Smith, Jada Smith, Olivia Eastham, Molly Madden, Kelcy Diehl, and Ally Bowman.
River Greer, the team’s lead setter for six years, will be transitioning into several roles this year, including setting and hitting, as well as taking on the role of captain.
Jordan Smith, known for her versatility, will primarily play as an outside hitter and co-captain.
Jada Smith will take over the strong offense, showcasing her skills as an outstanding outside hitter.
Olivia Eastham, a sophomore, is stepping up as one of the main setters this year.
Molly Madden, formerly a right-side player, is moving to become one of the team’s middle blockers.
Kelcy Diehl, playing for only two years, is making a smooth transition into the middle blocker position.
Ally Bowman, a first-time varsity player, is impressing as the team’s libero.
The team’s strengths lie in their grit, love for the game, drive, and bond, according to Greer.
He emphasizes the girls’ determination to be the best each year and their passion to serve and support one another.
“Their love for the Lord and for this game is what drives them to succeed,” he said. “They have a passion to serve each other, to spur one another on for a greater purpose which leads their hearts to desire to be the best they can be together in any situation.”
As for concerns, Greer highlights the importance of maintaining the team’s positive spirit and joy throughout the season, regardless of the challenges they may face. He believes that their strong bond will help them overcome any trials and triumphs.
The team’s schedule includes tough competition that will prepare CHAT for homeschool regionals and nationals.
Greer expressed gratitude towards the teams that are willing to play them.
Last year, CHAT had a successful postseason, earning second place in Regionals in South Carolina and becoming “D2 National Champions” in Cedarville, Ohio.
CHAT is unable to compete in the KHSAA postseason but can play against KHSAA teams during the season.
“Teams in this district/region that we get to play this year are South Laurel, North Laurel, Williamsburg, Whitley County, and Leslie County,” Greer said. “I am searching for more in our area to play. The other games we have on the schedule are outside of the region.
“I think our biggest competition here will be Whitley County,” Greer added. “It’s always a big game for us. Usually going to the wire in four to five sets. I don’t doubt that every girl out there will play their heart out and still gain a respect for each other at the end. CHAT loves the Whitley girls and coaches and playing them each year is a treat.”
Overall, the CHAT volleyball team is ready to take on the upcoming season with determination, unity, and a love for the game.
With a mix of experienced players and new additions, they aim to continue their success and make their mark once again this season.
