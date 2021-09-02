CORBIN — The Cumberland Homeschool Athletic Teams (CHAT) continued its winning ways against 13th Region teams by defeating Whitley County on Thursday, 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, and 25-12 win.
CHAT has now defeated both the Lady Colonels and North Laurel during the past week.
“I knew coming into the match that Coach (David) Halcomb would have a tough squad,” CHAT coach Chad Greer said. “He has an excellent coaching staff surrounding him. In the first game, I think we caught Whitley by surprise a little bit and managed to squeak out a 25-21 win. In the second game, we looked very slow and didn’t communicate very well. Whitley pounced on the opportunity and won, 25-17.
The third was back and forth but I think it was sheer tenacity that got us a 25-22 win,” he added. “The fourth, we got back into how we play. We tried to speed the game up and got into a groove, pulling out a 25-12 win.”
Greer said he was pleased with how his players gave another team effort in the win.
“We had all seven of the girls that were playing contributing,” he said. “That’s something I like about this team. It’s never just one. I think after this win people in the region will start taking us seriously. This win made us 7-1 and the girls have told me they aren’t finished.”
