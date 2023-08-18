LONDON — With eight starters returning on offense, and five on defense, folks can see why North Laurel coach Jason Chappell is excited for the season to begin.
The Jaguars enter the 2023 campaign as one of the best teams in Class 5A while participating in what many believe is the toughest district in 5A.
Even with state powers and regional front-runners Southwestern and Pulaski County in North Laurel’s district, Chappell believes his team returns enough talent to make a deep postseason run.
“We do have high expectations,” Chappell admitted. “We understand that our community expects us to win, but I have high expectations every season. We’ve been talking to our team about pressure being a privilege. We want them to feel fortunate that we are at a place that cares about winning, believes we have the talent to win and supports us in our pursuit of those expectations.
“Now, with that being said, we truly try to focus on each day,” he added. “Trying to reach a standard that we’ve set on a daily basis. I believe if we do that, that we will be equipped to be very successful.”
With seven of their eight returning starters being seniors, North Laurel will have a lot of experience.
The Jaguars must replace quarterback Tucker Warren, who transferred to Rockcastle County, but junior quarterback Hunter Morgan has turned heads during the summer, and seems primed and ready to lead the Jaguars under center.
Linemen Gabe Claybrook, Andrew Roberts, and Caleb Middleton look to anchor the line while Jack Chappell, Trey Holmes Evans, Ethan Gregory, Elijah Miller, and Connor Messer look to be offensive weapons for North Laurel.
Chappell has been offered by both Marshall and EKU while Claybrook has been offered by Tennessee Tech.
Evans, Miller, Chappell, Messer, and Morgan are all returning on the defensive side of the ball.
“We have some very talented pieces who know how to work,” Chappell said. “We are trying to be laser focused on what is right in front of us every day. What do we have to do to put together a great performance — everyday? Our kids are confident in who we are and how we prepare. “There seems to be a sense of urgency, a sense of aggressiveness that is present this year,” he added. “I feel like our kids want to take another step, whatever that is. We play one of the most challenging schedules in the state of Kentucky. Our kids know we have to bring our best on a daily basis.”
Chappell believes his team is just as strong on special teams this season compared to years past.
“When you play great opponents, I think it’s even more important to be good in the kicking game,” Chappell said. “There is potential for many big plays in the kicking game because you have a change of possession, chances to score, and an opportunity to gain hidden yards that hardly anyone talks about.
“Go look up the stats on the relationship between special teams scores, and winning games, or blocked punts and kicks, and winning games,” he added. “The numbers are staggering. We have worked on snapping since January. I feel really good about our kickers. We do return our long snapper, Gabe Claybrook, and have developed two really good backups in Jacob Byrd and Cole Messer. Our punter figures to be junior Collier Mills. He has handled place kicking and some punting for us the last two seasons. Mills heads into the season as our No. 1 kicker with Cam Anderson, a freshman, pushing for opportunities as well. Cam hit a 43-yard field goal as an eighth-grader last season and on his first kickoff in practice this year, he recorded a touchback. Both of those guys are really good.”
Chappell said his Jaguars will play one of the most challenging schedules in the state this season.
He could be right.
“With Bell County, Franklin County, Madison Central, Pulaski Southwestern, Pulaski County and Taylor County, we feel like our kids will be battle-tested week in and week out,” he said. “I want to develop kids and the best way to do that is to play good people. Even our freshmen and JV teams play brutal schedules this year. Some people only worry about their records. You can see that in how they schedule. I want our kids to grow every week, I want people to respect who we are and how we go about our business. I think the best way to do that is to play a tough schedule....
“Our district is super-tough as always,” Chappell added. “This team, with our talent and with the schedule we are going to have to play, will be ready for the challenge of our district slate. We have to get over the hump of the schools 30 minutes to our west. They are both really well-coached and really talented, but we’ve got great kids as well. It should be a lot of fun.”
