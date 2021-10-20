WILLIAMSBURG — It’s been an interesting week for Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets.
They were scheduled to play Lynn Camp but for the second year in a row, the two teams won’t be playing during the regular season.
Last season, the cancellation was due to COVID, and this season, the Wildcats will have to forfeit the game due to "lack of players, injuries, grades and attrition", according to coach Mark Huddleston.
Huddleston also confirmed the Wildcats’ season is now over, and they’ll focus during the off-season to prepare for the 2022 campaign.
The forfeit leads to Williamsburg capturing its respective district’s top seed in the playoffs, and will now have a first-round bye due to Lynn Camp canceling the remainder of its season.
The Yellow Jackets (6-2) have now won 17 games in a row against Lynn Camp, who finished the season with an 0-11 mark.
The Wildcat football program hasn’t won a game dating back to its 40-34 victory against Pineville on Nov. 8, 2019.
Herron confirmed his squad will now host McCreary Central Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“We are improving on and off the field daily,” Herron said. “We can be a good team with continued character development.
“We have to be a team at all times,” he added. “You play like a team and win games when you respect and care about the guy next to you.”
