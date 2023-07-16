LEXINGTON — Struggles at the plate, and five errors led to Corbin’s 11U All-Stars’ 10-0 loss to North Oldham Little League during Sunday’s pool play action of the 11U Baseball State Tournament.
Corbin failed to get a hit in the loss and now is 0-2 in pool play with another game coming up at 3:30 p.m. on Monday against Paintsville.
North Oldham scored early and often against Corbin, scoring three runs in the first inning, four runs in the second inning, and two runs in the third inning before securing the win with a run in the fourth inning.
Corbin managed one base runner (Gabriel Weymers) in the loss while striking out six times at the plate.
Kaden King pitched 1 2/3 of an inning, allowing two hits and three earned runs. Silas Black finished the game, tossing two innings while giving up two hits and three earned runs while striking out two batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.