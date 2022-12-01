CORBIN — The Corbin Redhounds will make their first appearance in a state title game since 2018, when they take on Boyle County this Friday night.
When it comes to football, there may not be a community and fanbase much like the “Redhound Nation”. Corbin will always band together over football, and the tradition will make its way to Kroger Field this Friday.
“We are so lucky to have such an amazing community who will come out and support our boys every Friday,” Coach Tom Greer said.
The last time the Redhounds competed for a state title was in 2018, where they came up just short, losing to Central, 20-19. That season looks mighty similar to this year. They only lost one game that season to Mayfield.
For Coach Greer, the wins on the field mean a lot, but there is one big thing that he says trumps any victory.
“The victory this Friday night will not be near as big as the victory when one of these young men accepts Jesus as their Savior,” Greer said. “That means way more to me than anything else, that is what I am as a head football coach.”
This season, the Redhounds are a perfect 14-0, in fact, the last game the Redhounds lost in the regular season was September 11, 2020, when they lost to Beechwood in the opening game of the 2020 season.
This season, Corbin shut out six opponents in six weeks, including Knox Central, Lincoln County, Wayne County, Campbell County, Harlan County, and Letcher County Central. The other opponents included Pikeville, Whitley County, Franklin County, Pulaski County, Somerset, Simon Kenton, and Johnson Central.
The last game the Hounds played was against Franklin County, and they escaped with a 49-35 win. Do not let that score fool you though. The final two touchdowns were scored back to back within two minutes right before the final buzzer.
Corbin has had a lot of firsts in the last two years. Lots of accomplishments and things the players will cherish forever.
“We have had two back to back undefeated regular seasons, and that has never happened in the history of Corbin Football,” Coach Greer said. “This is also the first team that has went 14-0, but the bottom line is the state championship is our next opportunity.”
The last state title that came home to the Redhounds was back in 1982, when the Hounds’ defeated Glasgow 18-6 under coach Larry “Cotton” Adams. This year will make the 40th anniversary of that state championship team.
To add to the excitement, this season is the 100th year anniversary of the Corbin Redhounds football program. Dating back to 1922, it truly is a legacy that spans across generations.
“It is the 100th year anniversary. There has been a lot of good things to happen,” Coach Greer said. “It has also been 40 years since the last time we won state, and I think we are more than ready.”
This season, Corbin has averaged 42.4 points per game, and have done so in style.
Kade Elam has put up an impressive 164.7 passing yards per game, and the team averages 176 yards per game. Cameron Combs rushes for about 93 yards per game, and the team as a whole rushes for 200.6 yards per game.
On the receiving end, the Redhounds gain 173.6 yards per game, and are led by Carter Stewart who gains about 76 yards per game.
The Redhound kicker Jacob Baker is sitting at a high 88.9% field goal attempts.
Boyle County features their own arsenal of players.
Sage Dawson Averages about 136 passing yards per game, and Montavin Quisenberry leads on the receiving end, gaining 58.6 yards per game. Quisenberry has also received 13 touchdown passes this season.
For rushing, Avery Bodner is the star on the ground for Boyle County, rushing for about 86 yards per game, and has rushed for 15 touchdowns this season.
The championship game is set to kick off this Friday night at 8 p.m. at Kroger Field in Lexington. Fans may want to bring their hand warmers and winter gear, as the forecast calls for a chilly 36-degree night.
