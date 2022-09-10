LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky will open the Southeastern Conference basketball schedule on Dec. 28 at Missouri and will end the regular season on the road at Arkansas on March 4.
The dates were revealed by the league office on Wednesday, providing a glimpse into what the schedule will look like once fully revealed. Kentucky will open the home portion of the league schedule against LSU on Jan. 3 at Rupp Arena, followed by a road game at Alabama on Jan. 7
The Wildcats will play back-to-back home games at Georgia (Jan. 17) and Texas A&M (Jan. 21) and Florida (Feb, 4) and Arkansas (Feb. 7). The road games are at Tennessee (Jan. 14), Vanderbilt (Jan. 24), Ole Miss (Jan. 31), Georgia (Feb. 11), Mississippi State (Feb. 15), Florida (Feb. 22) and Arkansas.
The season opener is on Nov. 15 against Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic in Indianapolis. Kentucky will open the home schedule against Bellarmine on Nov. 29 at Rupp Arena. The non-conference schedule includes Michigan on Dec. 4 in London, England, UCLA (Dec.17) at Madison Square Garden and Louisville at noon on New Year’s Eve. The remainder of Kentucky’s non-conference schedule has yet to be finalized.
Kentucky also plays Tennessee (Feb. 18), Auburn (Feb. 25) and Vanderbilt (March 1) at home this season.
Television information and start times will be announced at a later time.
