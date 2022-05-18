PINEVILLE — A six-run lead turned into a heartbreaking loss for Nikki Hendrix’s Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats.
Lynn Camp took a 6-0 lead over rival Knox Central during Wednesday’s 51st District Fastpitch Tournament title game only to see the Lady Panthers rally and win, 10-9, in nine innings.
Knox Central began chipping away at its deficit in the bottom of the second, scoring one run and then adding two more runs in the third inning to make the score 6-3.
Morgan Bright’s two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning triggered a six-run rally that saw the Lady Panthers take a 9-6 lead into the sixth inning.
Down but not out, the Lady Wildcats began to put together a rally of their own.
They added a run in the top of the sixth inning to make the score, 9-7, before tying the game at nine apiece with two runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Both teams failed to score in the eighth inning before Knox Central wrapped up a win in the bottom of the ninth as Mara Wilson led the inning off with a single and proceeded to win the game on the basepaths.
She stole second base, and took advantage of an error while advancing to third base and then home to secure the win for the Lady Panthers.
Jorja Carnes led Lynn Camp with three hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Katie Miller had two hits, and an RBI. Halle Mills finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored while Allison Messer had a hit, and two RBI. Allie’s Crumpler, Hanah Lay, and Charity Steele each finished with a hit, and run scored apiece.
Messer tossed seven and one third of an inning, allowing nine hits, and two earned runs while striking out seven batters. Mills pitched two/thirds of an inning, giving up five hits and six earned runs while striking out one.
