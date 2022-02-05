LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky wasn’t in much of a mood to practice Thursday following an exhausting physical encounter against Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.
Despite being worn down from the 77-70 victory over the Commodores to complete a regular-season sweep, the Wildcats (18-4, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) had a workout anyway, a positive sign of the team’s ability to recover quickly and move on to Saturday’s contest at Alabama.
“I had no desire to come back for that 3 o'clock practice, none,” Calipari said Friday. "I told the players, if I feel that way. I know you feel that way. Let's get a good hour in. And you know what? You talk about a veteran group. You talk about a group that understands — they did it.”
Calipari also emphasized the importance of facing future opponents who may employ the same scheme Vandy did in an effort to rattle his squad. Calipari urged the Wildcats to embrace a physical encounter if teams choose that route down the road.
“We have to enjoy that kind of game,” he said. “You can't shy away from it if they want to play that way. We've got to win anyway. But that's the kind of stuff when you have a veteran team, they understand if you're a guy that shies away from that kind of play, you're going to play less. Accept it.”
Kentucky freshman guard TyTy Washington said that’s what the Wildcats plan on doing in moving forward.
“We know teams are going to do what they've got to do to try to get us — not playing a team ball and stuff like that,” he said. “As long as we stay connected, focus on a bigger picture … we're not here to fight anybody. We are here to play basketball and win games.”
The Crimson Tide (14-8, 4-5) have been an unpredictable team this season. Alabama has defeated three of last year’s Final Four participants, including an 87-78 win over defending national champion Baylor last Saturday in the Big 12-SEC Challenge but also have shown signs of inconsistent play throughout the year.
Regardless, Kentucky is expecting Alabama's best punch.
“We already know they're going to give us their best shot because it's like every team you play against,” Washington said. “They're always going to give us their best shot just because of the name we have on our jerseys. They're playing at home, too, so I know they're going to be feeling really good. They’ll probably put up a million shots (and) they're going to be used to that the crowds are going to be on their side. We know going into it, it's going to be a really fun and challenging task.”
Washington added the Wildcats have the maturity to handle the pressure and have the same goals in mind each time they take the court.
“We all care for each other, like we don't care who has the most points,” he said. “We all have the same common goal, which is to win.”
Although a struggle for the Wildcats earlier in the season, Washington and his teammates have learned to win games on the road and did so with ease in last Saturday’s 80-62 triumph at Kansas.
“We were focused from the moment we stepped on the plane here (in Lexington),” he said. “The moment we got off the plane there, it just felt like we kept our same preparation and our same mindset.”
Gametracker: Kentucky at Alabama, 8 p.m., Saturday. TV/Radio: ESPN, UK Radio Network.
Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at Keith.taylor@kentuckytodaycom and via twitter at keithtaylor21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.