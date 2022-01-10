HARLAN — Lynn Camp’s quest to capture another 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament championship came to a screeching halt on Monday after falling to Harlan, 84-47.
Green Dragon senior Jordan Akal led all scorers with 31 points while teammate Jaedyn Gist added 20 points during the 37-point win.
“It was a tough loss,” Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke said. “Harlan is a good team. They made their shots tonight. They jumped out on us and they’re just really a good team. They did a good job on the offensive glass.
“We will focus on our district games that are coming up now,” he added. “We will get ready for Pineville coming up. We will lick our wounds and get back on track.”
Lynn Camp fell behind 23-12 in the first quarter, and couldn’t recover, trailing by 21 points at halftime before seeing Harlan use a 27-12 run in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Micah Engle led the Wildcats with 23 points while Gavin Allen added a 10-point scoring effort.
Lynn Camp trailed 23-12 at the end of the first quarter and 48-27 at halftime before facing a 75-39 deficit entering the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats (10-5) had reeled off six straight wins before suffering their worst loss of the season.
Lynn Camp will be back in action Tuesday, Jan. 18, at home against district for Pineville.
Harlan 84, Lynn Camp 47
Lynn Camp 12 15 12 8 47
Harlan 23 25 27 9 84
Lynn Camp (47) — Allen 10, Engle 23, Sparks 4, Prater 2, Sanders 8.
Harlan (84) — Akal 31, Ky. Melandon 8, Austin 7, Ka. Melandon 10, Ja. Gist 20, Jo. Gist 2, Pennington 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.