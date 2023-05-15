BARBOURVILLE — Nikki Hendrix’s Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats remain the hottest team in the 13th Region after upending rival Knox Central, 14-4, during semifinal action of the 51st District Tournament.
Lynn Camp (19-14) has now won seven in a row, and will face off against Pineville in Tuesday’s 51st District title game at 6 p.m.
The two teams have played twice this season with the Lady Wildcats winning on April 15, 11-8, while the Lady Mountain Lions won April 18, 7-0.
Hendrix’s squad broke the game open after entering the bottom of the second inning tied at one apiece.
Lynn Camp scored two runs in the inning before adding five runs in the bottom of the third inning, four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, and two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Jorja Carnes turned in another stellar effort, allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out five batters.
“The girls came in with a lot of intensity and were ready to play,” Hendrix said. “We jumped on them early and was able to maintain the lead. Every player on the team got a hit and was able to score runs with runners in scoring position. Our defense played great tonight too. We only had two errors and made sone great defensive plays.
“Jorja Carnes had a huge game, in the circle and at the plate,” she added. “She hit a grand slam and that really gave us a lot of momentum. Chelsea Hendrickson came up with a big hit with bases loaded. I’m just so proud of everyone tonight. They stayed focused and didn’t give up.”
Carnes connected on a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning. She finished with four RBI and two runs scored.
Julie Moore was 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored while Emma Burnette was 2-for-3 with two RBI and one run scored.
Allison Messer turned in a 3-for-4 effort while driving in a run and scoring twice.
Chelsea Hendrickson finished with a hit and three RBI.
Lauren Partin and Cambree Prewitt each collected a hit and scored twice while Lily Henize had a hit and scored once.
Haylie Gray finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored.
Sydney Grubb led Knox Central (8-13) with a 2-for-2 effort while driving in a run and scoring once. Jayme Swafford also added a run-scoring hit.
