CORBIN — Jorja Carnes came up huge when her team needed her most.
She struck out 10 batters, and limited Jackson County to only two hits during the Lady Wildcats’, 3-1, victory during Tuesday’s 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Fastpitch Tournament.
Lynn Camp (6-8) scored a run in the third inning while adding two more runs in the fifth inning to secure the win.
“I am so proud of my girls,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “They played a complete game tonight on offense and defense. Jorja Carnes pitched a compete game and looked the best she’s had all year. Her defense really stepped up and made some really big plays. Aniyah Hamilton caught one in foul territory that was unreal and Cambree Prewitt made some plays behind the plate that gave us momentum.
“We hit the ball hard and was able to score runs with runners third and second,” she added. “I’m very happy with this win against a good Jackson County team.”
Lauren Partin led Lynn Camp at the plate with three hits and one run scored while Lilly Henize had two hits and one run scored.
Allison Messer finished with a hit, a run scored, and an RBI while Chelsea Hendrickson also drove in a run.
Julie Moore, Emma Burnette, Carnes, and Cambree Prewitt each finished the game with a hit apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.