Allen Mitchell’s South Laurel Cardinals continue to search for their first win of the 2022 campaign after falling, 62-12, on the road to Rockcastle County on Friday.
The Cardinals record stands at 0-5 while winning only one contest during their last 30 games dating back to Sept. 20, 2019.
South Laurel will have a short rest before the Cardinals are back in action at home Thursday against crosstown rival North Laurel.
The Rockets jumped out early and never looked back against South Laurel.
Rockcastle County quarterback Christian Larkey put together a 10-play, 80-yard drive that was capped off by his four-yard touchdown run to give his team a 6-0 lead with 7:36 remaining in the first quarter.
South Laurel drove to its own 47-yard line before seeing its drive stall.
The Rockets received the ball back, and scored on their first offensive play, as Isiah Jackson found a hole and raced 88 yards to increase Rockcastle County’s lead to 12-0 at the 4:49 mark of the first quarter.
A Cardinal turnover led to the Rockets’ third touchdown of the contest.
It only took Rockcastle County two plays to score as Larkey found the end zone from three yards out while giving his team a 20-0 advantage with 5:45 remaining in the first half.
The Rockets scored one more time right before the end of the first half with Larkey connecting with Jackson for a three-yard score, increasing Rockcastle County’s lead to 28-0 at halftime.
Another South Laurel turnover led to another Rockcastle County touchdown. The Cardinals fumbled at their own four-yard line, and the Rockets recovered at the one. Ethan Medley scored one play later, pushing his team’s lead to 34-0 with 7:11 left in the third quarter.
Hunter Bundy took the ensuing kickoff 59 yards to South Laurel’s one-yard line, and Noah Smith eventually scored from four yards out to cut Rockcastle County’s lead to 34-6 at the 6:03 mark of the third quarter.
Smith’s touchdown woke up the Rockets with Larkey adding a nine-yard touchdown run while the defense forced another fumble as Ethan Medley recovered and scored, giving Rockcastle County a 48-7 lead with 1:54 remaining in the third quarter.
Steven Powell put the finishing touches on the Rockets’ win scoring from six yards out to give his team a 55-7 advantage.
Both teams added a touchdown apiece during the final minutes of the fourth quarter but the damage had been done.
