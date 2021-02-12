The South Laurel Cardinals picked up another district win on Friday when they took on the visiting Williamsburg Yellow Jackets and rolled to a 60-25 victory in the 50th District clash.
It was a game in which the Cardinals had very little trouble, starting the game with a 19-0 run, before Williamsburg scored for the first time with 2:23 left in the first half.
Coach Jeff Davis said he was happy with the way his team came out to start the game, especially on the defensive end. South Laurel was able to play their entire roster on Friday, maintaining a large lead throughout the game.
“I’m proud of how our guys came out and started the game defensively,” said Davis. “It’s good to see the things we’ve been working on in practice starting to carry over to the game.”
While the South Laurel defense was able to hold the Williamsburg offense in check, the Yellow Jackets were without one of their leading scorers in Larry Bray. Coach Eric Swords said Bray’s absence was felt on both ends of the court.
“We struggled tonight offensively and defensively,” said Swords. “Not having Larry Bray available hurt us on both sides. Hopefully we can get in the gym and get some games and practices in.”
After racing out to the 19-0 lead to start the game, the Cardinals went up 37-15 at the half.
The South Laurel defense came out strong again in the second half, limiting the Yellow Jackets to just one field goal and two points in the third quarter. Five different Cardinal players scored in the period, led by Micah Anders with six points, as South Laurel extended their lead to 54-17 heading into the fourth quarter.
Davis subbed players from his bench into the game in the fourth quarter as the Cardinals cruised to the 60-25 win.
“It was good to get some young guys some experience,” said Davis. “It’s good to see them get rewarded for their hard word in practices.”
Swords said that South Laurel’s physicality and defense were just too much in the end.
“South Laurel is really physical and tough defensively,”said Swords. “We have to get better and stronger going forward.”
Anders led the Cardinals with 12 points on the night. Ashton Garland added 11. Micah Steely led Williamsburg with 12.
