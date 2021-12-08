GEORGETOWN — Paced by Eli Gover’s 13-point scoring effort, South Laurel improved to 3-0 by upending West Jessamine, 57-45, during first round action of the Toyota Classic.
The game was close throughout until the Cardinals used a 19-9 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Colts to record the 12-point victory.
Brayden Reed and Parker Payne each scored 12 points apiece in the win while Caden Jones added 10 points.
“It was a good win against a well-coached team,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said. “They were physical and just a good team. It was a tough battle. We did a good job at the beginning of the third, and then they went on an 8-0 run but we were able to withstand that. Overall, I thought all of our guys played well.”
South Laurel built a 13-11 lead at the end of the first quarter as Payne scored four points while Ashton Garland added a 3-pointer.
The Cardinals’ lead grew to 29-21 at halftime as Gover scored five points which included hitting a 3-pointer while England, Payne and Reed also hit long range shots from behind the 3-point line.
South Laurel put the game away with a 19-9 run in the third quarter as Jones scored six points while Reed and Gover each added four points apiece.
West Jessamine outscored the Cardinals 15-9 in the fourth quarter but the damage had already been done.
South Laurel will be back in action Friday against Lafayette.
South Laurel 57, West Jessamine 45
South Laurel 13 16 19 9 57
West Jessamine 11 10 9 15 45
South Laurel (57) — Smith 2, England 5, Garland 3, Gover 13, Jones 10, Reed 12, Payne 12.
West Jessamine (45) — Marshall 9, Tutu 5, Welch 11, Bush 3, Waters 13, Salva 4.
