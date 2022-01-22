CORBIN — South Laurel and Corbin finished their 50th District battle that began on Wednesday, and ended on Saturday, with the Cardinals coming away with a 70-65 win.
The game was postponed on Wednesday due to a leaking roof in Corbin’s gym with the Cardinals clinging to a 58-49 advantage after leading 55-35 entering the fourth quarter.
The Redhounds got as close as four points (61-57) after South Laurel misfired on four consecutive free throws but the Cardinals did just enough to survive Corbin’s rally, connecting on 13-of-20 shots from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
“It was strange to prepare for the game after the delay,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said. “I’m pleased with how our guys finished the game and came away with the win. Any time you can get a win at Corbin and on the road, it’s big. I’m proud of our guys. We hung in there and continued to fight and came away with the win.”
Davis’ squad has now reeled off 11 consecutive wins over the Redhounds after Saturday’s five-point victory.
The Cardinals improved to 16-4 while running their 50th District record to a perfect 4-0. Corbin has now lost four consecutive games and saw its overall record fall to 11-6 while its district record dropped to 2-2.
“Honestly, it was an extremely unique situation,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “South played well and we didn’t. We showed some moxie and cut it to nine before the delay.
“Fast forward to a four-minute game and I thought our kids responded well,” he added. “We were able to cut it to four before they were able to get the win.”
Parker Payne led South Laurel with 16 points while Eli Gover finished with 12 points and Ashton Garland turned in a 10-point scoring effort.
Corbin was led in scoring by Hayden Llewelyn, who finished with 19 points. Carter Stewart hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 18 points while Brody Wells added 12 points.
The Cardinals will be back in action at home Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against Harlan County while the Redhounds will travel to play Williamsburg Tuesday.
South Laurel 70, Corbin 65
South Laurel 15 22 18 15 70
Corbin 16 10 9 30 65
South Laurel (70) — Smith 2, England 9, Garland 10, Gover 12, Jones 7, Payne 16, Reed 2, Mabe 6.
Corbin (65) — Llewelyn 19, Worley 8, Stewart 18, Elam 5, Wells 12, Pietrowski 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.