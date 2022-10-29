LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville's offense won't be at full strength for Saturday afternoon's battle with No. 10 Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1 ACC), but so what -- the Cardinals (4-3, 2-3) have become accustomed to filling in gaps on a regular basis this season.
Since the opening game of the season, U of L's preferred starting lineup has never been intact from week to week -- mostly due to injuries -- forcing coach Scott Satterfield and offensive coordinator Lance Taylor to make some adjustments that have perhaps limited their game plan.
The most impacted positions have been running back and wide receiver, with three different players having started at each of those spots.
Tiyon Evans won the battle for starting running back, but he has missed three games with an injury, including the last two, with a lower leg injury. Jawhar Jordan has drawn two starts and Trevion Cooley opened for the first time in Saturday's 24-10 win over Pittsburgh and ran for 75 yards on 11 carries. With that performance, Cooley moved into the rushing lead among running backs with 275 yards and two touchdowns. Evans is a close second with 263 yards and three TDs, while Jordan has gained 215 yards, with one touchdown. Satterfield said during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon that he doesn't know if Evans will be able to play against Wake, calling his status "day-to-day."
At wide receiver, starter Dee Wiggins suffered a season-ending injury in the third game, against Florida State and Ahmari Huggins-Bruce missed the Pitt game for an undisclosed reason, which elevated Braden Smith into a starting role. Huggins-Bruce posted a now-deleted tweet during UofL's bye week saying he would miss the Pitt and Wake Forest games. But Satterfield said Tuesday that the sophomore, whose 318 receiving yards is second to Tyler Hudson's 484, will be available against the Demon Deacons.
Tight end Marshon Ford, who has 20 catches for 249 yards and two TDs, missed the second half against Pitt after scoring on a 25-yard pass in the first half. But he is expected to return Saturday.
The latest position to feel the pinch is the offensive line. Backup guard Luke Kandra suffered a sprained ankle against the Panthers and will be out for two weeks. Tackle Trevor Reid didn't play, but will be back for Wake.
All-everything quarterback Malik Cunningham was forced to sit out the Virginia game on Oct. 8 due to concussion protocol and was replaced by Brock Domann, who led the Cards to a 34-17 win. Then in the Pitt game Cunningham and Domann traded places several times so the former could be checked out after hard hits. Domann started the second half for a seven-play series and later saw brief action in two other series.
"It will take both of them as we finish out the season," Satterfield said. "Sometimes you're going to get little dings here and there, so we're going to need both guys. We'll see how it goes, but I anticipate both guys probably playing throughout the rest of the season."
Somewhat remarkably, however, even with all the uncertainties and changes from week to week, the offense has still managed to be productive, though its numbers are the lowest in Satterfield's four seasons. The Cards are averaging 419.3 yards and 27.1 points per game compared to 438 ypg and 31.7 ppg last year. In 2019 the averages were 442.1/32.7 and in 2020 they were 444.2/29.6.
"We've been battling on offense, I'll tell you that," Satterfield said. "You think about all the guys that have been in and out of the lineup. We've just been battling, I don't know how else to describe it. We'd love to be a lot better, but with what we've had available, certainly it's been okay. It's just not been the standard you'd love to have."
Taylor acknowledged that U of L's continuity and rhythm on offense has been affected by having to piece together various lineups, but added that under the circumstances he's been pleased.
"Let me say this, I'm really proud of our offensive unit as a hole," he said. "We've had a ton of injuries, but every team in the country can say that at this point in the season. We're not the only ones battling injuries and guys being in and out. But I think our guys, no matter who's been in or out of the lineup, we've found ways to move the football, found ways to score points and then this past game beat a really good defense.
"And we found a way to win in the fourth quarter instead of finding a way to lose, so that's encouraging. We came back from a deficit. Now we've got some confidence and I thought it was a really gritty win. Yeah, it's hard sometimes to find continunity, but I think guys have done a nice job having that 'next man up' mentality."
ABDULLAH HONORED--Senior linebacker Yasir Abdullah was named the ACC Linebacker of the Week in recognition of his dominant performance against Pitt. The Miami native was credited with seven tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble as the Cardinals limited the Panthers to 326 yards of total offense and their lowest point total in the last 25 games. Abdullah sealed the win when he forced a fumble on a sack that resulted in a 59-yard return for a touchdown by Kei’Trel Clark to give the Cards a 24-10 lead.
NIGHT OWLS--Louisville has played most of its games at night this season, and after Saturday's 3:30 p.m. contest with Wake, the Cards will return to being nocturnal competitors in a 7:30 game against James Madison on Nov. 5 in Cardinal Stadium.
