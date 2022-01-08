LONDON — South Laurel had hopes of building on a five-game win streak along with Monday’s win over Knox Central but it wasn’t meant to be as Bell County raced out to a lead in the second half and held on to beat the Cardinals, 62-56, on Saturday.
South Laurel (12-4) fought back from a 38-32 deficit in the fourth quarter and took a slim 43-42 advantage midway through the fourth quarter before seeing the Bobcats use a 20-13 run to close out the game to pick up the victory.
Parker Payne was one of three Cardinals to score in double figures, finishing with 14 points while Ashton Garland added 12 points, and Brayden Reed scored 10 points. Bell County’s Cameron Burnett and Dalton Stepp led all scorers with 20 points apiece.
The Bobcats turned in a 20-of-24 shooting effort from the charity stripe, including going 16-of-18 during the fourth quarter. South Laurel finished 11-of-17 from the free-throw line.
Bell County led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter and 22-19 at halftime before taking a 38-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals will be back in action on Tuesday against Corbin before traveling to play Williamsburg during another 50th District battle on Thursday.
South Laurel coach Jeff Davis couldn't be reached for comment.
Bell County 62, South Laurel 56
Bell County 12 10 16 24 62
South Laurel 8 11 13 24 56
Bell County (62) — Stepp 20, Burnett 20, Callebs 8, Belcher 7, McCune 7.
South Laurel (56) — England 8, Garland 12, Gover 6, Payne 14, Reed 10, Mabe 6.
