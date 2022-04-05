A late game rally was not enough for the South Laurel Cardinals when they fell 6-4 to Centerville, Virginia on Tuesday in the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach.
The Cardinals fell back early when Centerville scored five of their six runs in the top of the first inning. South Laurel put together a tremendous effort to come back in the fifth, but could not get it done in the end, losing by two runs.
The loss made four in a row for the Cardinals and gave them six in their last seven games.
Both struggles at the plate and in the field made a big difference for South Laurel on Tuesday. They managed to scatter just six hits in the loss and had four errors, leading to unearned runs by Centerville.
Ayden Smith led the Cardinals at the plate with a double and two singles. Ashton Garland, Harrison Byrd, and Tanner Dezarn all singled once in the loss. Byrd drove in two runs, while Smith had one run batted in.
Byrd took the loss on the mound, pitching five innings, allowing six hits and five earned runs, while striking out eight batters. Keaton Creech pitched one and one-third innings, allowing one hit, while Landy Collett pitched two-thirds of an inning.
After Centerville took a 5-0 lead to open the game, they added another run in the top of the fourth to extend their lead to 6-0.
The Cardinals responded in the bottom of the fifth and tried to get back into the game. Collett opened the innings with a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Maison Lewis. Next, Dezard singled to center field to advance Collett to third and put two men on base.
Collett made one of the best plays of the night during the next at-bat, stealing home and giving South Laurel their first run of the night. Two batters later, a single from Byrd scored Garland and Alex Collett, who came in to pinch run for Dezarn, cutting the Centerville lead to 6-3.
Smith singled at the next at-bat, bringing home Byrd and cutting the score to 6-4. South Laurel ended the inning at the next at-bat. They had another chance to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, when they got two players on base, but could not capitalize, falling 6-4.
Monday’s Game:
North Oldham 15, South Laurel 0
A fast start from North Oldham was just too much for the South Laurel Cardinals to overcome on Monday, when they dropped a 15-0 loss to the Mustangs in just three innings.
It was a bad night all around for the Cardinals. Their five errors led to seven unearned runs, and they were unable to bring anyone home on their five hits.
Ashton Garlan, Ayden Smith, Connor Combs, Landry Collett, and Will Alsip all had one hit apiece for South Laurel. Cole Harville, Vince Sizemore, Maison Lewis, and Combs all saw time on the mound. Harville started the game and pitched one and one-third innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs.
