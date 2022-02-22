The South Laurel Cardinals took care of business on Tuesday night when they took on the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets in the opening round of the 50th District Tournament at Corbin.
The Cardinals fell behind in the first quarter, but battled back to take the 72-50 win against a Williamsburg squad that played nearly as well as anyone in the 13th Region at different times throughout the season.
Coach Jeff Davis credited the Yellow Jackets in their performance, and said he was happy to get out of the first round with a win.
“They are well coached. They’ve been playing really well, especially over the last week or so. Anytime you beat Harlan County, you have a good team,” said Davis. “They came out hot and we fell behind, but our shots started to fall and we stuck with it.”
The Yellow Jackets took a 17-11 lead at the end of the first, thanks in large part to Martin Shannon who started off the game with seven points in the opening quarter. Shannon and Evan Steely gave the Cardinals fits throughout the night, according to Davis.
“(Evan) Steely is one of the best players in the region. He can score from anywhere on the court and he makes the people around him better. I thought Brayden (Smith), Caden (Jones), and Jordan (Mabe) did a good job on him. We had to rotate them to keep someone fresh on him,” said Davis. “I thought Ashton (Garland) did a good job on Shannon. He is a really good player too for them. He’s tough to defend.”
To help the Cardinals get back into the game in the second quarter, Eli Gover started to heat up for South Laurel. Gover hit on two three-pointers and scored 10 of his team-high 24 points in the second quarter, helping South Laurel to a 29-26 lead at the half.
The Cardinals continued to pour it on the Yellow Jackets in the second half. They took a 49-39 lead into the fourth quarter. Gover, Rhys England, Jeremy Steele, and Parker Payne each knocked down three-pointers in the fourth quarter, as the Cardinals cruised to the 72-50 win.
Gover led the Cardinals with 24 points in the win. Payne finished with 13 and Garland added 10.
Steely led the Yellow Jackets with 28 points, followed by Shannon with 13.
The loss ends Williamsburg’s season, ending with a record of 16-14 on the year. South Laurel now advances to take on Corbin in the finals of the 50th District Tournament.
Davis said all of his focus has been on Williamsburg, but will now turn to the Redhounds and the district title.
“That game tonight was a good one. I don’t know how much I can take the older I get,” said Davis. “Against Corbin, it will be another battle like always and it’s going to be tough. Our coaches will get to work on it tonight and our players tomorrow.”
South Laurel 72, Williamsburg 50
South Laurel 11 18 20 23 - 72
Williamsburg 17 14 6 13 - 50
South Laurel (72) - Gover 24, Payne 13, Garland 10, Ayden Smith 1, England 6, Jones 3, Brayden Reed 7, Mabe 4
Williamsburg (50) - Steely 28, Shannon 13, E. Ellis 7, D. Ellis, Lay 5
