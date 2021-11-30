A short-handed South Laurel Cardinals team traveled to McCreary Central and picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday night, defeating the Raiders 56-53 on the road.
The Cardinals relied on a trio of players to lead them to the win. Parker Payne, Brayden Reed, and Rhys England scored all but three of South Laurel’s 56 points on the night. Payne led the way with a team-high 20 points, while Reed scored 18, and England added 15.
Coach Jeff Davis said between playing without four players and foul trouble throughout the night, his team had a lot to overcome to pick up the win, but got the job done in the end.
“It was a tough night. We basically had six players tonight,” said Davis. “Parker (Payne) got into some foul trouble in the first half and Brayden had foul trouble in the fourth quarter. Parker came up big for us in the fourth.”
The first half was tough sledding for both teams. England and Reed each scored five points in the first quarter for the Cardinals, who fell behind 11-10 heading into the second. South Laurel managed to connect on just two field goals in the second period. Reed scored six of the Cardinals’ nine points in the quarter, as South Laurel trailed 22-19 at the half.
South Laurel’s offense came to life in the third quarter. England and Payne each knocked down two three-point shots apiece and Reed added seven points to power the Cardinals to 23 points in what was their best offensive quarter of the night, cutting the lead to 43-42 after three quarters.
While their offense got them back in the game in the third quarter, it was the South Laurel defense that showed up down the stretch on Tuesday. The Cardinals held the Raiders to just one field goal in the fourth. Payne scored 12 of his 20 points in the final period, leading South Laurel to the come-from-behind victory, 56-53.
Davis said one of the differences in the game was that while the Cardinals’ offense struggled at times, the defense played well enough to win.
“The offense didn’t affect our defensive effort throughout the game, which was a good thing,” said Davis. “We had some players step up that didn’t have much experience. This game forced me to adjust and play some players more, and that is good for them to get that experience.”
With the win, South Laurel is now 1-0 to start the season. They will return to action on Saturday, playing Covington Holmes in the 13th Region Media Network’s Ted Cook Classic.
South Laurel 56, McCreary Central 53
South Laurel 10 9 23 14 - 56
McCreary Central 11 11 21 10 - 53
South Laurel (56) - Payne 20, Reed 18, England 15, Gover 3
McCreary Central (53) - Davis 20, Stephens 19, Loudermilk 8, Ferris 3, Conaster 2, McKinney 1
