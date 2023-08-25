LONDON — South Laurel enters Friday’s home game against Bourbon County with hopes of starting the season 2-0 for the first time since 2018.
The Cardinals are coming off a 35-23 win over McCreary Central as coach Allen Mitchell expressed his excitement about the Cardinals’ self-critiquing mindset, recognizing the potential for growth throughout the season.
“Being a more mature team, they were already self-critiquing as they were walking off the field and realized we have made a ton of mistakes,” he said.
Despite the mistakes, Mitchell was pleased with the team’s effort and the absence of personnel issues that often plagued the Cardinals in season-openers during the past.
“We did a lot of things well,” he said. “It is rare for a first game that we didn’t have to use timeouts for personnel issues.”
Mitchell commended the coaching staff and players for their focus and locked-in mentality.
Looking ahead to the Cardinals’ upcoming opponent, Bourbon County, Mitchell recognized the challenge they pose.
Under a new head coach (Bret Baierlein), Bourbon County boasts a roster filled with talented and fast athletes.
The Colonels dropped a 32-0 decision to Western Hills last week.
Mitchell expects Bourbon County to come in hungry and present a real challenge in all phases of the game.
“They are multiple on offense which will present a challenge for us to make sure we get lined up correctly on defense,” he added.
Momentum is a vital element in sports, and Mitchell stressed the need to build upon the excitement and growth from the previous week. He called upon the fan base to continue their support and bring the same energy they displayed in the first game.
“We need our fan base to be wild and crazy again because they were awesome this past Friday night,” he said.
Mitchell outlined the key areas of improvement for the team heading into Friday’s contest.
Offensively, they aim to reduce turnovers, clean up basic assignments, and get the ball to their playmakers more frequently.
Defensively, they need to play with more discipline and avoid over-penetration by the defensive line.
Due to the extreme heat in the forecast for Friday, South Laurel athletic director Jep Irwin sent out an email stating they will be backing up the start time for Game 1 Friday to 7 p.m. — Knox Central (home) vs Williamsburg (away).
“If we need to wait to begin due to the heat conditions then we will,” Irwin said. “We will try to start Game 2 South Laurel vs. Bourbon County as quickly as possible after Game 1.”
