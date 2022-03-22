A slow start did not stop the South Laurel Cardinals from taking Tuesday night’s game to the wire, when they defeated Knox Central 8-7 in a nailbiter.
After South Laurel went up 8-1 in the top of the seventh inning and looked like they had the game in the bag, the Panthers roared back to within one run, before the Cardinals were able to close out the win.
The Cardinals’ offense came up big in the win. They had 11 total hits and drove in seven of their eight runs. Landry Collet led South Laurel at the plate with a double and a single. Ashton Garland added three singles, while Cole Harville finished the night with a double.
Connor Combs had two singles, and Ayden Smith, Harrison Byrd, and Maison Lewis each singled once. Garland and Collett each drove in two runs in the win, while Byrd, Lewis, and Tanner Dezarn each drove in one.
Byrd started the game and pitched the first six innings for the Cardinals, dominating the Knox Central lineup, and coming away with the win. Byrd allowed just one hit and one run, while striking out 15 of the 18 batters he faced. Garland came on in relief in the bottom of the seventh inning and helped the Cardinals hang on for the win.
After Knox Central took a 1-0 lead at the end of the first inning, South Laurel finally evened the score in the top of the third and took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth. With the game standing at 2-1, the Cardinals exploded for six runs in the top of the seventh.
Byrd, Combs, and Collett all singled to start the top of the seventh. Smith and Byrd both scored to put the Cardinals up 4-1 with no outs. Two batters later a fielder’s choice brought home Combs and gave South Laurel their first out of the night with a 5-1 lead.
Cody Blevins scored on a ground out from Dezarn, putting the Cardinals up 6-1, before a two-run single from Garland and Collett, rounding out the scoring for the night and putting South Laurel ahead 8-1.
The Panthers came out on fire to start the bottom of the seventh. They scored six straight runs to start the inning, before South Laurel recorded their first out, cutting the lead to 8-7.
While it looked like Knox Central was going to complete the comeback, Byrd made a double play, catching a fly ball in center field and throwing out a runner at home. At the next at-bat Garland struck out the batter to give the Cardinals the win.
With the win, South Laurel is now 4-1 on the season with four straight wins. They return to the diamond on Friday, playing host to Clay County.
South Laurel also won their Monday night game versus George Rogers Clark by a score of 8-0 this week. South Laurel scored six runs in the first two innings of the contest to propel them to the win.
Harrison Byrd led the Cardinals with a double and a single, followed by Ashton Garland with three singles. Ayden Smith, Connor Combs, and Cole Harville each singled twice, while Hunter Bundy added one single.
Harville pitched a complete game seven innings to take the win. He allowed one hit, one earned run, and struck out four batters.
