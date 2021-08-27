LONDON — Growing pains continued for South Laurel during Friday’s 40-6 loss to Estill County.
The Cardinals fell to 0-2 while their losing skid reached 16 games.
Estill County (2-0) built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
After seeing both offenses move the ball on their first possessions, Estill County’s Ty Niece scored on a 16-yard run while adding the two-point conversion to give the Engineers an 8-0 advantage with 7:46 left in the first quarter.
Estill County’s lead grew to 14-0 with 19 seconds left in the first quarter as Jonothon Short intercepted Landry Collett’s pass and raced 35 yards before reaching the end zone.
The Engineers continued to extend its lead in the second quarter.
Caleb Witt connected with receiver Caleb Somerville for 22 yards that went for a score as the Engineers’ lead grew to 20-0 with 10:56 remaining in the second quarter.
Witt’s second touchdown pass of the game, a 34-yarder to Noah Lutes, extended Estill County’s lead to 26-0 at the 9:00 mark.
Niece added two more rushing touchdowns (33 and eight yards) in the third quarter allowing the Engineers to put the game away with a 40-0 lead at the 6:06 mark of the third quarter.
South Laurel added its only touchdown late in the game but the damage had already been done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.