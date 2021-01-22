The South Laurel Cardinals have put together two impressive wins in 50th District play this week, with their latest coming in a 78-41 win on the road at Williamsburg.
South Laurel has played like one of the top teams in the 13th Region all year long, and with back-to-back wins over Corbin and Williamsburg, they have shown that they are the team to beat in the 50th District. On Tuesday, the Cardinals defeated Corbin, 83-64, before their 37-point win versus the Yellow Jackets on Friday.
Perhaps the big win against the Redhounds early in the week caused South Laurel to come out a bit flat against Williamsburg, up 19-13 after the first quarter, but once they settled down, the Cardinals began to hit their groove.
Coach Jeff Davis said he thought Williamsburg came out strong to open the game and took to his team early.
“They played us really tough there in the first quarter. We were sloppy and they took advantage of it,” said Davis. “I don’t think they shot the ball as well as they usually do and we were able to pull ahead after the second quarter.”
The South Laurel offense exploded in the second quarter with six different Cardinals’ players scoring in the period. Rhys England scored eight points in the second and Anthony Garland added seven, as South Laurel led 46-23 at the half.
Williamsburg Coach Eric Swords said he thought his team wore down as the game went on, after playing well to start the game.
“I thought we fought hard and played well in the first quarter. As the game went on, we died down a little bit,” said Swords. “It’s a learning experience and we just needed to be able to sustain our intensity.”
It was all South Laurel in the third and fourth quarters, as Davis went to his bench midway through the third. The Cardinals put together a strong defensive performance on the night, holding Williamsburg’s leading scorer Micah Steely to just 10 total points. Steely entered the game averaging 26 points per game.
“I thought we did a good job taking their best scorer out of the game. Steely averages almost 30 points per game and to hold him to 10 was a good effort by our kids,” said Davis. “We had to throw three guys at him to make it happen - Caden Jones, Brayden Reed, and Ayden Smith - I thought they all did a great job.”
Every single player on the South Laurel roster scored in Friday night’s game. Micah Anders led the way with 15 points. England scored 14, while Reed added 11.
Steely and Larry Bray each scored 10 for Williamsburg.
With the win, South Laurel is now 6-1 on the year. They’ll travel to play Harlan County on Tuesday. Williamsburg returns to action on Saturday, hosting LIGHT home school team from Danville.
