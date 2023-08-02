LONDON — The South Laurel boys golf team continues to make strides while competing in four tournaments so far this season.
Toby Dotson began the season as the team’s top player, but he is facing tough competition from Tyson Gregory, according to coach Steve King.
“Tyson has only been playing golf for eight months and is very talented,” he said. “Toby has the skills but just needs to reduce mental mistakes and bad holes.”
Josh Steele has been a consistent performer for the team and currently holds the third spot.
Keaton Creech is a promising player who shows great potential.
Lucas Campbell and Jeremiah Smith are competing for the fifth team spot, adding depth and healthy competition within the team.
“Our top three spots are very competitive between Toby, Tyson and Josh,” King said. “For us to be the best team we can be, Keaton, Lucas and Jeremiah need to step up with some good scores.
“We played our best tournament today at Burnside with a team score of 349,” he added. “Our last two tournaments were in the 370s, so we’re improving.”
Gregory led the Cardinals at Burnside with a score of 82, followed closely by Steele with an 85, and Dotson with an 88.
Campbell also contributed with a score of 94.
Keaton Creech, although playing as an individual, shot an 89.
“We’ve been able to include some of our JV players in the tournaments we’ve played in so far,” King said. “Cody Smith and Colton Cox have played as individuals for us this season and today Colton Bates competed.
“Our next tournament will be at Wasioto on August 12th,” he added. “Wasioto is the site for the region tournament this year. We need to play well there.”
