The South Laurel Cardinals wrapped up the Gateway Holiday Classic at Montgomery County with three straight wins this week, wrapping up what has been a successful first month of the season.
The Cardinals defeated a good Owen County team on Thursday which featured one of the leading scorers in the state of Kentucky in Teagan Moore. While Moore finished the night with his season average of 29 points, South Laurel managed to limit the rest of the Owen County squad on their way to the 65-54 win.
Coach Jeff Davis said it has been a long month for his team, but he thought they played really well versus the Rebels on Thursday.
“I counted it today. In 31 days we have had 14 games, with 10 on the road. We’ve had five days off in that time, and not a lot of practice. It’s good to end this month on a good note,” said Davis. “Moore is a really good player. He scored 29 tonight. He can shoot, he can post, he can drive. I thought we did a good job of containing everyone else.”
After taking a 30-22 lead at the half, the rest of the night was all South Laurel in the third and fourth quarters. They extended their lead to 50-36 after three quarters players, cruising to the 65-54 win in the fourth.
It was a complete team effort, according to Davis. He said his team gave a great effort on both ends of the court and had several players step up for the win.
“I think it was a total team effort. Jordan (Mabe) came in again and ended up with 13. Eli shot well and Rhys played well for us again,” said Davis. “It stops and starts on the defensive end. Caden Jones is coming back off of an injury and he’s slowly getting into rhythm. It took everybody.”
Now the Cardinals will turn their sights toward their district and regional schedule which picks up on Tuesday, January 4, at Knox Central. Davis said he will give his team Friday off, before getting back to work and preparing for the three-time defending champs.
“I think everyone is seeing how good Knox is. They played Madison Central to the wire and they’re hitting their groove,” said Davis. “Our schedule doesn’t get any easier, despite what some people may think. I think we have a lot of areas we still got to work on and our guys know that. They’re taken those steps to show they can do it. We just have to stay consistent.”
